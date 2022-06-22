UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

COVID vaccines available to 6-month-old children | Los Angeles Times

“For young people, again, they need to realize that even though Omicron may not be as serious for everyone in the aggregate, it’s certainly much more transmissible now, and if they let their guard down too much, they’re going to get it. And for some, it may still be a serious disease,” said UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Robert Kim-Farley.

Americans say extreme weather affects their health | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

“California does have low rates of air conditioning in homes, maybe because it’s blessed with cool breezes in a lot of parts of the state, but when an extreme heat event comes and there’s no cool air available, you’re in trouble,” says David Eisenman, a doctor who directs the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters. “That’s why you’re seeing this higher number.”

Latino-centered film sets streaming record | NBC News

About 7 percent of leading acting roles in the top 252 English-language films of 2021, the second year in which the pandemic forced movie studios to adopt hybrid release strategies, went to Latinos, according to the newest Hollywood Diversity Report from the University of California, Los Angeles, released three months ago. Nearly 8 percent of overall film acting roles went to Latino actors.

Few large U.S. companies led by LGBTQ execs | USA Today

Yet nearly half – 46% – of LGBTQ workers reported receiving unfair treatment at some point in their careers, including being denied a job promotion or raise or being fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, according to a 2021 survey from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law. Nearly 1 in 10 said they experienced workplace discrimination in the previous year.

Why summer fires in California are so dangerous | New York Times

“The ability for fires to burn straight through winter is probably increasing, but there’s still a very pronounced seasonality,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “I would bet a lot of money that August and September and October will see a whole lot more fire, and a whole lot more destructive fire.”

Squirrels could make monkeypox a forever problem | Atlantic

It takes more to “figure out which one is a reservoir, versus which ones get infected but aren’t actually responsible for maintaining circulation of the virus” in nature, then spilling it into human communities, Jamie Lloyd-Smith, a disease ecologist at UCLA, told me. Just because an animal could bop the virus into us doesn’t mean that it will.

What does success look like for the Jan. 6 committee? | HuffPost

Luttig’s comments naturally flow into the next measure of success for the committee, and that is whether or not legislation is passed based on its findings. This “is the most important” metric of success, Rick Hasen, an election law expert at UCLA School of Law, told HuffPost. “[T]here’s no reason to think that the danger of stolen elections has passed, and next time those who attempt it might not be bunglers like Trump and his co-conspirators,” Hasen said.

Examining sex bias in diagnosing autism | Spectrum

For children who have a greater chance of being diagnosed with autism, tracking traits over time is a sensible approach, especially if one clinical visit is not enough to make a diagnosis, says Catherine Lord, distinguished professor of psychiatry and education at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the work. “I would completely agree with their point that there is not a hard boundary for autism.”

Helping with side effects of breast cancer hormone therapy | WebMD

“For tamoxifen, younger premenopausal women whose ovaries are still working tend not to have symptoms that are as severe,” says Patricia Ganz, MD, director of the Center for Cancer Prevention & Control Research at UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. “As you get nearer to the age of natural menopause, in your 40s and 50s, these symptoms can get worse.”

Why are we so obsessed with King Tut? | Discover Magazine

His mother’s identity, on the other hand, remains hotly debated. Some researchers suggest that one of Akhenaten’s sisters was Tut’s mother. Others, like Egyptologist and UCLA professor Kara Cooney, believe that one of Akhenaten’s daughters may have served that role. “We do know that he promoted his daughter [Ankhesenamun] to Great Royal Wife. So why not? It seems on point for the way patriarchies have worked, particularly exclusive dynastic patriarchy and how they keep power in the family,” Cooney says.

Cities across the U.S. are unprepared for deadly heat | Inverse

In a study published in June in the journal Environmental Research Letters, scientists at the University of California, Los Angeles examined urban heat plans from the 50 largest cities in the United States. Seventy-eight percent included extreme heat as a problem. Yet few offered clear solutions. “Without concrete steps to protect residents, cities are lagging behind the problem,” said V. Kelly Turner, lead author of the study.

Nearly 2 out of 3 older women regularly face discrimination | AARP

Gilbert Gee, a professor in the Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA, says other studies confirm that people of color in the United States are subject to the highest levels of discrimination. While outright bias is less accepted than it once was, Gee notes that more mundane microaggressions can still take a devastating toll.