UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The former location of The Crest Theater has transformed into the UCLA Nimoy Theater, or The Nimoy, a name bestowed in honor of Leonard Nimoy, the celebrated and dearly missed performer and philanthropist. CAP UCLA, the Center for the Art of Performance, assumed the theater’s reins in 2018, and has led its half-decade-long transformation. … “The inaugural season at The Nimoy marks a transformative moment in CAP UCLA’s history of presenting live performances by artists from our local creative communities and around the world,” said Brett Steele, dean of UCLA’s School of the Arts and Architecture.

“We still haven’t severely tested California’s primary flood-control structures,” says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. The emergency spillway at Oroville, for example, was operating at about 3 percent of its capacity when Honea ordered the evacuation. “If we had an even marginally bigger event on the weather front that year,” Swain says, “it would have been significantly worse.”

(Column by UCLA’s Dr. Shiela Beroukhim) Sammy’s death is part of a distressing trend: Child pedestrian deaths in the United States have risen an alarming 11% since 2013, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. In response, the AAP is urging communities to adopt policy changes and environmental safety measures to make roads safer and help save lives.

“We know that students across the board really struggle, and these data show us that. But we have to really drill down on those students who really fell behind, and we know who those students are. They’re students who are growing up in poverty. They’re students whose first language is English, and they’re Black and Latino students,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard (approx. 1:20 mark).

Gary Orfield, a professor at UCLA who focuses on civil rights in law and education, said Jackson’s measure could create a new legal terrain for the state’s many cultural groups to push for changes in state programs. “Who knows how the state Supreme Court would interpret language like this or what kinds of issues would be invented that would require interpretation,” Orfield said, who added he’d probably vote for the measure if it appeared on the ballot.

Could an electrical zap to the brain limit the damage a stroke inflicts? Yes, claims a small new study that found this noninvasive procedure increased blood flow to the areas around the clot that caused the stroke, thus protecting them from further damage. “This treatment can be efficiently applied in the emergency setting. It was well tolerated and shows really promising signs of rescuing brain tissue affected by the stroke,” said lead researcher Dr. Mersedeh Bahr-Hosseini, a vascular neurologist at UCLA Health in Los Angeles. (Also: Medical Xpress.)

The word “sunburn” is a bit of a misnomer – it does, indeed, sting and burn, but it’s not a “burn” in the technical sense. “It’s an inflammatory response to UV damage to the skin,” says Dr. Emily Newsom, a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained dermatologic surgeon with UCLA Health. “So the UV rays are what is causing it. It’s not actually a burn – it’s not a thermal burn or heat burn – it’s that UV light causes damage to the skin.”

“If this gets people to meditate more, it’s a good thing,” [said UCLA’s Diana Winston.] “As long as you have something to do to support you, because we live in this time when there’s so many challenges.” (approx. 3:10 mark.)