UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“The devil is in the details,” said Anne Rimoin, professor of epidemiology at UCLA. “Who’s going to be doing the cleaning? What about shared bathrooms, how often are those going to be cleaned? How are you going to keep people more than six feet apart from each other? Are people going to have to wear masks? They should have to wear masks.” (Rimoin was also interviewed by CNN and KTLA-TV and quoted by California Healthline).

When helping young people of all races to envision what is possible, we have to counter what Tyrone Howard of the University of California, Los Angeles calls the “pathological depiction of and belief in the inferiority of black people, culture, and history.” Instead, we must “identify and speak about black excellence.” (Howard was also quoted by the Associated Press.)

Chronic exposure to air pollution — particularly microscopic airborne particles called PM2.5 — can lead to a number of serious health issues including heart disease, respiratory illnesses and diabetes, said Michael Jerrett, a professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and an expert in the health effects of air pollution.

“Those affects are small, but significant,” says Emily Weisburst, a professor of public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, who authored the study. ”When students are disciplined, their attachment to school decreases,” she says. “That can translate longer term into a lower likelihood of graduation.”

“With the right outreach and training, telehealth can serve as an important bridge to ensure that underserved communities, especially rural and linguistically diverse patients, access the medical attention they need, particularly during the pandemic,” said Sonja Diaz, founding director of UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.

The NIH can keep those historic biases from creeping into new studies by using its funding to encourage studies that feature interdisciplinary research teams rather than one researcher, said Vickie M. Mays, a University of California, Los Angeles professor and director of the school’s minority health disparities center. (Mays was also quoted in STAT.)

“In response, the community protested the placement of this highway interchange, and even though they weren’t able to block the freeway, they demanded the right to paint murals on the highways,” says Eric Avila, a professor and cultural historian at UCLA. These murals became a state historic landmark, but more importantly, they created the framework for an 8-acre gathering space under the freeway called Chicano Park. “They created an almost kind of sacred space where there are annual festivals and gatherings to celebrate historic moments in Mexican and Mexican American history,” Avila continues.

South L.A. neighborhoods have some of the county’s highest rates of coronavirus infections. Residents there also faced disproportionately high rent burdens even before the pandemic and often work in food service and other sectors with significant wage and job losses due to COVID-19, according to a recent study by UCLA’s Center For Neighborhood Knowledge.

Texas declared Juneteenth a legal state holiday in 1980, the first state to do so, but national awareness has been spotty, even among Black people, said Brenda E. Stevenson, professor of history and African American studies at UCLA, whose most recent books include “What is Slavery” and “The Contested Murder of Latasha Harlins: Justice, Gender and the Origin of the LA Riots.” “Growing up in Virginia, I didn’t hear about it until I went to college,” Stevenson said. [Stevenson was also interviewed on “Nightline” (approx. 1:00 mark) and PBS NewsHour (approx. 3:25 mark).]

California should take a lesson from what’s happening with wildfires in Arizona right now, says UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. More than 220,000 acres have burned in active wildfires across that state. “We can kind of look to Arizona and New Mexico right now … as a preview to what might be coming to California later in the season,” he said. “The fires in Arizona right now are extremely large and intense. They’re burning in places that haven’t burned in a long time.”

Ravina Kullar, an adjunct faculty member at the University of California Los Angeles and a member of the Infectious Disease Society of America, suggests anyone who attends a mass gathering or protest quarantine for a few days before getting a test. “You need a high enough viral load for the test to pick it up and in those early days, one to two days, has been shown to not be that accurate,” Kullar said.

The court’s decision protecting LGBTQ worker rights in Bostock v. Clayton County could also feature in environmental litigation, legal scholars say. The majority’s interpretation, authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, that the term “sex” in anti-discrimination laws protects LGBTQ workers employed a type of textual analysis that could also be used to uphold federal climate regulations, University of California, Los Angeles law professor Ann Carlson wrote after the ruling.

“I happen to know that the Academy, their move to do this, was inspired in no small part by what they’re doing in the U.K. So, I applaud them for taking this step, because we’ve long asked that the Academy, both film and television, look more closely at what they do with respect to diversity and inclusion in the industry,” said UCLA’s Darnell Hunt (approx. 1:45 mark).

“People in prison age faster,” said Sharon Dolovich, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law who has led a project to track the spread of the coronavirus in American prisons. “If you’re 50 in prison, you probably have the body of a 65-year-old or older.”

An analysis of L.A. school police data from 2014 to 2017, conducted by Kelly Lytle Hernández, a UCLA professor of history, African American studies and urban planning, showed that Black students had disproportionate rates of interactions with officers, including arrests and “diversions,” a citation meant to funnel students into counseling. “It’s part of a pattern,” said Lytle Hernández, who was awarded a 2019 MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant for her body of research. “It’s part of a culture we have to break that sees these young kids as more of threats than humans to be invested in.”

“All those people who were making these John McLaughlin-like arguments in 2012 were completely wrong,” said Matt Barreto, a UCLA political scientist and Democratic pollster. “They had these harebrained ideas, and that’s exactly what this is.”

Brian Wood at UCLA and his team studied the Hadza people in Tanzania. Twenty-eight members of the tribe wore tracking monitors for a week. The devices measured their location and muscle activity. And surprisingly, the average Hadza adult spends less time exercising than most Americans. The key to their good health might be how they rest.

“The least processed deli meats will be the healthiest of all the deli meats,” explains Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center… “A processed deli meat is one that to me bears no resemblance to the animal from which it came.”