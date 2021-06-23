UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Adam Winkler, a UCLA constitutional law professor, said the makeup of Tuesday’s en banc panel favored California’s chances of prevailing. Still, he said, the 9th Circuit has become harder to predict. “Things in the 9th Circuit have changed a lot over the last four years,” Winkler said. “It used to be a reliably liberal court, but it is much more balanced now.” (Winkler is also quoted in an Associated Press story.)

Extreme heat coupled with lower humidity increases wildfire risk, said Karen McKinnon, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and lead author of a paper in Nature Climate Change describing the research and findings. “High temperature, low humidity days help desiccate the vegetation,” she said. “And the fire weather itself is worse.” (UCLA’s Park Williams is also quoted.)

When people complain about “traffic,” they’re typically talking about two distinct things, Brian Taylor, director of the Institute of Transportation Studies at UCLA, explained to my colleague Hayley Smith. The first is vehicle travel — how much people actually drive. The second is congestion, which causes those frustrating delays when lots of people are going to the same place at the same time. “If we go back to pre-pandemic living and working patterns, driving and traffic levels are likely to be similar to before,” Taylor said.

There have been beatings of elderly Asians, and mass shootings of Asian spa workers in Atlanta and of Sikh FedEx employees in Indianapolis. But there is also the everyday, more subtle violence that flies under the rest of society’s radar, which Brian Keum, a professor of social welfare at UCLA, called “the constant invalidation of being overlooked and ignored.”

Madeline Brozen, a transportation researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles who has studied road deaths in the nation’s second-largest city, said roads that often cut through minority communities — with many lanes, long distances between stop lights and few trees — send signals to drivers that they can go fast. Those designs meant that some communities were primed to fare worse as traffic deaths climbed during the pandemic, she said. “This was already a problem before the pandemic and when you increase traffic speeds, that’s likely to make it worse,” Brozen said.

A proposed Orange County [Florida] ordinance that would forbid protests outside someone’s home is flawed and unconstitutional as drafted, according to a law professor who has studied the issue, but commissioners will be asked Tuesday to adopt the rule. UCLA professor Eugene Volokh, who commented on the proposed rule at the Orlando Sentinel’s request, said previous Supreme Court rulings allow governments to restrict picketing at a person’s home as long as the ban is not based on content of speech.

An estimated 1.2 million adults who identify themselves as nonbinary live in the United States, according to research from the UCLA School of Law released Tuesday. The majority of the people who identify as nonbinary are between the ages of 18 and 29: 76 percent. … The lead author of the research, [UCLA’s] Bianca D.M. Wilson, said in the report that nonbinary people make up a substantial part of the LGBTQ community, and that “they appear to experience similar kinds of vulnerabilities seen in the larger LGBTQ population.”

[UCLA’s Gaurav] Sant is helping to develop another concept, just a few hundred miles down the coast from where Green is based, where UCLA engineers have developed a machine that mimics how seashells form… Sant says it will be a huge challenge to build a system large enough — and then to build thousands more. “Anyone saying ‘we’re going to do this in five years,’ is greatly underestimating the challenge,” he says. “We’re talking about an enormous enterprise, the size and scale of which humanity has not seen before.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday it will conduct a second study, led by UCLA research teams, into the health impacts of living near the Inglewood Oil Field. UCLA teams will develop and implement the assessment, which will take into consideration residents’ distance from oil fields in an effort to better understand how community health is impacted. (Also: KNBC-TV.)