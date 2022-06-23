UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Faulty test sends mothers to prison for infanticide | Los Angeles Times

Fausto Rodriguez, a pathologist at UCLA who reviewed the autopsy for The Times, said he saw no evidence for that determination. Calling the autopsy “very poorly done,” he faulted the medical examiner for failing to examine the lungs with a microscope or look for genetic anomalies that could explain a natural death.

Unlikely that tribes will offer abortions on reservations | California Healthline

Lauren van Schilfgaarde, a legal clinic director at the UCLA School of Law and a member of the Cochiti Pueblo, said that people are looking for ways to ensure abortion access if Roe v. Wade falls but that the reservation solution is problematic. “I think people are throwing spaghetti at the wall and then suddenly remembered, ‘Oh, yeah, tribal sovereignty.’”

Coastal California sees less lightning than almost anywhere | LAist

“Coastal California sees some of the least lightning of almost any place on earth, actually — and certainly in the U.S.,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, who also has a background in meteorology.

Kavanaugh assassination plot: Accused pleads not guilty | Washington Post

Eugene Volokh, a law-school professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, said a key in such cases is showing that a defendant took a “substantial step” in his or her actions. “Flying across the country and showing up outside the target’s house with a weapon — as steps go, those are pretty substantial,” Volokh said.

Many still using recalled breathing devices | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Alon Y. Avidan, director of the UCLA Sleep Disorders Center, estimated that roughly a fifth of his patients have been affected by the recall, which has caused a significant imbalance between supply and demand “that is affecting our patients’ ability to receive treatment from CPAP in a timely and efficient manner.”

Yes, UCLA needs a Metro stop, survey shows | Los Angeles Daily News

The most common comment in the survey was from the 35% who said they support an on-campus UCLA station. Heavy rail options would make room for a station at UCLA. Otherwise, a monorail plan calls for reaching the campus via an automated people mover. City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Paul Krekorian, Nithya Raman and Monica Rodriquez said they favored a UCLA station. UCLA and the Los Angeles Community College District both said the project must include a direct stop on the UCLA campus and one in Westwood Village.

Look at 3 enduring stories Americans tell about guns | The Conversation

Joseph Pierre, a psychiatrist at the University of California, Los Angeles, has written that while fear may be the main cited reason for owning a gun, ownership is also strongly associated with fear of the loss of control. Seventy-four percent of gun owners say the right to own guns is essential to their sense of freedom, according to a Pew survey.

Infusing your diet with muscle-building tofu | Men’s Health

“Tofu is an extremely healthy source of protein for anyone, including men,” echoes Dana Ellis Hunnes Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., senior clinical dietitian at UCLA medical center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and author of the book “Recipe for Survival.”

Foods that can wreak havoc on your blood sugar | The Healthy

Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and author of “Recipe for Survival,” tells The Healthy: “There are a lot of ‘sugar-free’ cookies and pastries on the market that are advertised and directed toward people with diabetes.” Hunnes adds, “While they may not have added sugars, they still have carbohydrates from the grains and other products used to produce them — and so are not really a ‘diabetic-friendly’ food.”

Entrepreneurial women are leading a creation boom | Bloomberg News

To map out where entrepreneurs are, economists at UCLA Anderson Forecast developed an index of microbusiness activity using data from GoDaddy. At the top of the index was Santa Clara, California. Other highly ranked areas included counties that surround Washington, D.C., — where new firms can feed off government contracts — as well as Brooklyn and Manhattan in New York.

Supreme Court: Tuition aid available for religious schools | Los Angeles Times

“I think this would have to go another step or two, in terms of constitutional doctrine, to have any kind of direct effect on California, any significant direct effect,” said Gary Orfield, a UCLA education professor. “I think what Californians need to worry about is this trajectory rather than the immediate impact.”

Extreme rain lashes region south of Bay Area | San Francisco Chronicle

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain predicted that the “impressive thunderstorm cluster” could trigger “secondary storms to the north and east” later in the evening, perhaps saturating parts of the Bay Area.

Adam’s apple reduction procedure leaves no neck scar | Scienmag

Doctors at the UCLA Gender Health Program have developed a technique to reduce an Adam’s apple bump without leaving a scar on the patient’s neck. The advance could be an important and welcome one for transgender women and nonbinary people, for whom a neck scar can be a telltale sign of their surgery — often exposing them to discrimination, hate and violence. (UCLA’s Dr. Abie Mendelsohn and Dr. Justine Lee are quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

New book “Bad Mexicans” explores start of Mexican Revolution | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“One thing that’s really important to note is that once the United States completed the transcontinental railroad in 1876, many U.S. investors looked up and wondered, what’s next? And they looked south to Mexico and began making literal inroads with railroads into Mexico,” said UCLA’s Kelly Lytle Hernandez (approx. 1:55 mark).