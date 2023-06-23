UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Federal health officials have identified a number of mental health conditions associated with long COVID, prompting them to issue an advisory to help doctors treat patients suffering from the syndrome. … “This long COVID epidemic is not over. We’re absolutely in the midst of it,” said Dr. Will Pittman, associate director of the UCLA Health Long COVID Program. “Psychiatric symptoms are some of the most common symptoms that we see in long COVID.”

“Something being illegal in Texas doesn’t mean that the state of California has to criminalize it,” says Cathren Cohen, staff attorney with the UCLA Williams Institute and the Center on Reproductive Health, Law and Policy. “But typically what we have between the states is a complicated constitutional concept called Full Faith and Credit, where states typically help each other execute, for example, criminal warrants.”

A federal judge has struck down a controversial Florida rule and statute that prohibited Medicaid coverage for gender-dysphoria treatment, siding with LGBTQ advocates and doctors who argued the ban was unconstitutional and unlawful. … According to the UCLA’s Williams Institute, there are an estimated 94,900 transgender Floridian adults, representing a little more than half a percent of the state’s population.

“Vegetables of nearly all varieties can help with weight loss due to their high fiber content, which keeps us feeling fuller longer, their antioxidant content, which is very high and anti-inflammatory, and their high-water content, which makes them low calorie and incredibly healthy, but still filling,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Heat waves typically last around five days, but can linger longer if the high-pressure system is blocked in place. “In some cases you actually can get these kinds of patterns getting stuck, and that can lead to heat waves lasting much longer,” said Karen McKinnon, an assistant professor of environment and sustainability at the University of California Los Angeles.

For the record, a majority of Asian Americans across the nation support race-conscious college admissions policies. The UCLA Civil Rights Project found that more than 50% of Asian American voters rejected Proposition 209 in California and a similar proposition in Michigan did so; while nationwide, an overwhelming majority of Asian Americans support race-conscious college admissions.