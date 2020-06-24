UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Kevin Love isn’t slowing down his push to raise mental health awareness. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward, who has been outspoken in his own struggles with panic attacks and anxiety, committed $500,000 through his foundation to UCLA’s psychology department on Monday.… “When heroes like Kevin come forward and share their vulnerability, it shines a light on anxiety and depression, and that helps chip away at stigma,” said Michelle Craske, a UCLA professor in psychology, psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences.

“I think this has been a story since the impeachment because it was known that Bolton had questions of Trump. So now that the book is out and has been cleared to come out, I think we’re going to start to get lots more answers to that behind-the-scenes look at how things were playing out,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto (approx. 3:30 mark).

“I think it’s important that the ban really is rooted in discriminatory attitudes and based on fear, and not science. That fear was very real in the early days of the HIV epidemic,” said UCLA’s Ian Holloway (approx. 1:50 mark).

“It’s a message that’s sent in these cases — that officers can violate people’s rights with impunity,” said Joanna Schwartz, a professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has written extensively on the doctrine. “That is outrageous to people and causing people to act.”

“The people I spoke to who live in the Watts community were very clear that they want law enforcement there. They are not interested in any kind of disappearance or abolition of police. But they don’t want law enforcement there with a heavy hand,” said UCLA’s Jorja Leap (approx. 19:55 mark).

Dr. Anne W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said … the greatest risks for transmission will come from person-to-person contact, and the NBA health and safety protocols have gone to great lengths to limit players from sharing spaces with workers who are living outside quarantine. (Rimoin is also quoted in HuffPost.)

Though meant to be temporary, the strategy change has the virtue of being simple and morally clear, said Randall Kuhn, a professor in UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health who co-wrote a report on the potential for coronavirus to devastate homeless camps. “People that age should not be allowed to be homeless,” Kuhn said. “They deserve a chance to live out their time in dignity and to perhaps extend that time.”

“It really hasn’t helped that you’ve had some of these groups thinking that wearing a face mask is the first step in tyranny or communism,” said David Hayes-Bautista, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“It’s a good thing to do. This kind of body camera approach has been used in airports around the world… We’re using these kinds of infrared cameras in hospitals across California too,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Eisenman.

“If you don’t have that big load of people moving at the same time, transit becomes really expensive and not a very effective way to move people,” said Brian Taylor, a professor at the Institute of Transportation Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Jonathan Fielding, MD, MPH, a professor of health policy and management at UCLA and the former public health director of Los Angeles County, tells Good Housekeeping that certain cities, states, and regions show variability in new cases that makes it hard to understand what a “wave” is. The idea of a wave comes from the curve on a graph that illustrates how many cases there are during an outbreak; the curve looks like a wave if more and more people become sick (this all relates back to “flattening the curve”).

The risk study by Dr. Rajiv Bhatia, clinical assistant professor of primary care and population health at Stanford, and Dr. Jeffrey Klauser, adjunct professor of epidemiology at UCLA, looked at publicly available case incidence data for the week ending May 30 in the 100 largest U.S. counties as states began to reopen… “We were surprised how low the relative risk was,” Klausner said.

Kuehl and Ridley-Thomas cite a May report by the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy predicting that as many as 120,000 households with 184,000 children could find themselves unable to pay rent and evicted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.… “Even before the pandemic, the number of those who were precariously housed was shocking,” said Gary Blasi, a UCLA professor emeritus of law who authored the report.

Elderly people are considered to be at a higher risk when it comes to Covid-19 because there’s a greater chance they will get more severely sick than a younger person, says Kathryn Melamed, MD, clinical instructor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica…. “Experts don’t entirely understand why. It is true that as we age, the immune system wanes and a lot of diseases or infections are worse in elderly individuals,” she says.

Finkelstein opened up the discipline to larger questions of how peoples move and states form. William Schniedewind, a professor of Biblical studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, told me, “He’s an incredibly original thinker, and also a really brilliant scholar. But he’s also a person who’s trying to win the game of scholarship. So he’s laying down facts on the ground.”