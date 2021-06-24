UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

The UCLA study determined that those who have been infected with COVID-19 only need the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to reach the same protection level as fully vaccinated individuals who have not been infected. … “Our data suggest that a person who previously had COVID-19 has a huge response after the first mRNA vaccination and has little or no benefit from the second dose,” senior author Dr. Otto Yang, professor at the UCLA School of Medicine, said in a news release. (Also: Orange County Register, City News Service, MyNewsLA, United Press International, HealthDay News, Scienmag, KNBC-TV and KABC-TV.)

“All we have to do is to look and see what’s happening in Europe right now, where we have many countries where we have high rates of vaccination and we’re starting to see increasing cases. We’re seeing the same phenomenon here, right here in the United States,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed by MSNBC.)

“We will never see the surges that were overwhelming our hospital system,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “There just is not enough people susceptible at this time to create those magnitudes of surge.”

Dr. Peter Szilagyi, a professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, characterized the poll as a “really well done survey, and people need to pay attention to it.” And while disparities exist, there is a historical context to consider, he said. “Past discrimination clearly affects current perceptions — and we have to acknowledge and address this,” Szilagyi said during last week’s webinar announcing the poll results.

[UCLA’s] Kimberlé Crenshaw, executive director of the African American Policy Forum, a social justice think tank based in New York City, was one of the early proponents. Initially, she says, it was “simply about telling a more complete story of who we are.”… Cheryl Harris, a UCLA law professor who teaches a course on the topic, said it’s a myth that critical race theory teaches hatred of white people and is designed to perpetuate divisions in American society. Instead, she said she believes the proposals have a clear political goal — “to ensure that Republicans can win in 2022.”

“Whether it’s going to happen within the context of the labor law, or whether we’re going to have a whole new era of labor warfare is an open question. If you don’t have orderly mechanisms to deal with worker organizing and deal with collective action of workers, then you get disorderly mechanisms,” said UCLA’s Katherine Stone (approx. 4:05 mark).

“The Colorado River is overallocated. Add up the amount of water that all the states in the West are promised, that’s more water than we actually see flowing down the river on average,” said UCLA’s Park Williams.

“As far as drought goes, this is the big one, especially if we are talking about the broader drought across the whole Southwest,” says Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California Los Angeles. “By a lot of metrics, it is the most severe drought on record.”

But traveling this way has a greater environmental impact, says David Colgan from the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA. “If it’s two smaller jets filled to the brim versus one half-full 737, the two jets will likely emit more pollution.”

“Some may have a felony conviction on their record and not think about it,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA Law professor specializing in gun policy. Making false statements on a firearm background check is a federal crime, but Winkler said few people are prosecuted for violating it.

Under this compromise, individual officers would not be held personally liable, but this already happens, even when courts reject qualified immunity. Due to widespread indemnification policies, officers didn’t contribute a single cent in 99.59% of civil rights judgments and settlements, according to research by UCLA professor Joanna Schwartz.

Stephanie Pincetl, director of UCLA’s California Center for Sustainable Communities, who has studied Southern California’s reliance on distant water sources, said the decisions had far-reaching, if unintended, consequences: Los Angeles’ water grab from the Owens Valley exploited distant ecosystems, and urban sprawl was fueled by the Metropolitan Water District’s imports.

The West is currently “unfathomably dry,” added Morgan Tingley, an associate professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles. He warned that “areas that would not normally be dry enough to burn until September or October could catch fire in July or August.”

Heat waves typically last around five days, but can linger longer if the high-pressure system is blocked in place. “In some cases you actually can get these kinds of patterns getting stuck, and that can lead to heat waves lasting much longer,” said Karen McKinnon, an assistant professor of environment and sustainability at the University of California Los Angeles.

“California isn’t completely dependent on hydropower,” explained Stephanie Pincetl, the founding director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA. “But less water and less hydropower does mean more natural gas or coal.” (Also: UCLA’s Rajit Gadh was quoted in The Hill.)