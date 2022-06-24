UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

What happens in California with Roe vs. Wade now dead? | Los Angeles Times

“You will see the impact of the spillover from these other states,” said Cary Franklin, the faculty director at UCLA’s Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy, which released a report this month estimating that 8,000 to 16,000 more people will travel to California each year for abortion care. That includes up to 9,400 more people from antiabortion states seeking care in Los Angeles County alone, according to the UCLA report.

Supreme Court vastly expands gun rights | NBC News

“More guns are coming,” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA Law professor who specializes in the Supreme Court and the Second Amendment. (Winkler was also quoted by NPR’s “All Things Considered,” The Hill, Reuters, the Tampa Bay Times, SFGate, Vox, Bloomberg News, the New York Times and in a second New York Times story. He was interviewed by the New Yorker, CBS News and KCRW-FM’s “Press Play.”)

Donald Trump is not above the law | New York Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Hasen) In a 2019 ruling requiring the former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify at a congressional hearing about former President Donald Trump’s alleged abuses of power, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson declared that “presidents are not kings.” If we take that admonition from our next Supreme Court justice seriously and look at the evidence amassed so far by the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack, we can — and in fact must — conclude that the prosecution of Mr. Trump is not only permissible but required for the sake of American democracy.

Pfizer or Moderna: Is there a difference for kids? | Los Angeles Times

Dr. Annabelle M. de St. Maurice, a pediatrician and co-chief infection prevention officer at UCLA Health, understands the impulse to thoroughly analyze the two options. But she said it’s not necessary. “The short answer is that both vaccines are very safe and effective,” she said. “And getting whichever vaccine is available to you first is the best vaccine.”

California hit by lightning bolts but spared wildfires | San Francisco Chronicle

This week’s weather conditions could have coalesced to create far more destructive firestorms. But that didn’t happen, in part because the storm delivered moisture and raised humidity levels, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain explained.

Yes, a faint line on a COVID test is positive | NBC’s “Today”

At its most literal level, the positive line on an at-home rapid test “is showing the presence of targeted viral proteins,” Omai Garner, Ph.D., associate clinical professor and director of clinical microbiology at UCLA Health, told TODAY.

Monkeypox outbreaks were only a matter of time | Globe and Mail

Monkeypox has caught much of the world by surprise. But to Anne Rimoin, the warning signs have been obvious for years. “What we’re seeing makes perfect sense,” says Dr. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles’s school of public health. Over decades, a confluence of factors — including declining population immunity, environmental degradation and growing international travel — has set the stage for an opportunity for monkeypox to leap beyond the African countries where it is usually found, she says.

Just get the darn shot | The Hill

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Peter Katona) With more than 100 years of medical and scientific progress since the great influenza of 1918, the U.S. was expected to perform better against the next major pandemic than the rest of the world and certainly better than we performed compared with the world in 1918. In actuality, we did dramatically worse … Today, the U.S. has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 deaths — accounting for 16 percent of the global total.

UCLA tool IDs those likely to become homeless | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

Now UCLA researchers are using computer modeling to try to predict who is most likely to become homeless, so county officials can intervene before it happens. The data comes from people who already receive physical or mental health services from L.A. County, such as individuals who need crisis stabilization or who are in emergency departments. That’s according to Janey Rountree, executive director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA.

The Supreme Court and the “administrative state” | Marketplace

Though West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency has not received quite as much attention as other highly anticipated opinions, such as those on abortion rights and gun regulation, it’s part of an ongoing legal debate about how the federal government is run. Blake Emerson, an administrative law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law, spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about a movement to limit the power of the so-called administrative state. (Emerson is interviewed.)

Educators say they feel less safe in their schools | Education Week

Ron Astor, who studies the dynamics of school violence as a professor of social welfare at the University of California-Los Angeles, said research on the subject is rife with such paradoxes. Since violent crime against students at school has been declining for 25 years, Astor said he’d expect increases in the proportions of people who report feeling safe at school, but that isn’t the case.

The sleep debt collector is here | New York Times

Nevertheless, many scientists said that the new research should not be cause for panic. “It is possible that sleep deprivation damages rat and mouse brains, but that doesn’t mean that you should get stressed about not getting enough sleep,” said Jerome Siegel, a sleep scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who did not contribute to the review.

Customers of vegan food delivery service fall ill | New York Times

If lectin, the protein found in raw lentils, is not cooked properly, it can induce nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, said Dana Ellis Hunnes, a dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Lectin typically binds to carbohydrates and can affect the digestive system and liver.