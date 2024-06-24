UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The Los Angeles art world is still reeling — eight months after the fact — from the news that Ann Philbin, longtime director of the Hammer Museum at UCLA, is retiring at the end of this year. Philbin — who has steered the museum for 25 years — leaves a transformative legacy.

What makes a person resilient to stress? Scientists at UCLA believe some clues can be found in the relationship between their gut and their brain. (UCLA’s Dr. Arpana Church was featured.)

The amount of work it takes to get from a lab to human testing and through the drug approval process is “incredibly expensive,” said Dr. Donald Kohn, professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles. In the last couple of years, he said, investment in gene therapy has largely dried up.

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist and extreme-weather expert, said in an online briefing last week that fuller drying of vegetation on higher ground is likely later in the summer. (Swain was also featured by KCRW 89.9-FM.)

“You can have two communities, literally contiguous ZIP Codes, and one will have three times the rate of the other in terms of excess emergency room visits due to heat,” said Dr. David Eisenman, director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters. “That’s right in your face.”

L.A. is rich with biodiversity. It’s also rich with concrete, noise pollution and artificial light. How these realities coexist is the subject of a new study from a team of researchers led by Joseph Curti, a doctoral student in ecology at UCLA. According to the results, Los Angeles still has a long way to go in promoting and preserving the growth of native species, working towards its major green goals. (Curti was quoted.)

“There is a whole universe of harms that is likely going to start manifesting as these systems become popularized and integrated into our daily lives,” said UCLA’s Michael Karanicolas.

“This is a major win for gun safety advocates,” said UCLA law professor Adam Winkler. “This decision will make it much easier for gun laws to survive legal challenge. Broadly it sends a signal that the court’s majority is not completely hostile to gun laws.” (Winkler was also featured by the New York Times and NPR’s “Morning Edition.”)

Southern California is also home to more targeted efforts. There are guaranteed-income programs prioritizing former foster youths and pregnant people, funded by the state, as well as one for unhoused people in L.A. These programs have the potential to address immediate economic hardship, reduce economic inequality and improve health outcomes as well as overall well-being, said Judith Perrigo, an assistant professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs Social Welfare Department.

So how does LA Metro move forward from here? UCLA’s Madeline Brozen says it’s now critical for the agency to talk to the Angelenos who use the transit system daily, particularly those who rely on the infrastructure and might not have any other transportation options.

But even with all the recent bonhomie, some see troubling signs of further fiscal instability. The state has increased spending by more than 60 percent over the last five years, said Lee Ohanian, an economics professor at the University of California at Los Angeles. And on several high-profile issues — especially housing and homelessness — Californians have seen little gain from the spree, he said.

Equatic was born out of UCLA’s Institute for Carbon Management, where researchers found a way to combine CO₂ removal with hydrogen generation, “addressing both legacy and future emissions in a single process,” the company says.

In April, the Williams Institute at the UCLA Law School said 24 states have adopted laws restricting treatment for transgender youth, potentially affecting about 114,000 minors or more than a third of the transgender youth in the United States. But many of those state laws have been temporarily blocked by judges.