California is unlikely to recover its pre-coronavirus prosperity over the next three years, economists say, even as the state slowly rebuilds from a catastrophic economic lockdown. The Golden State’s gradual recovery will probably mirror the nation’s trajectory, according to a new UCLA forecast. “The public health crisis of the pandemic morphed into a depression-like crisis in the [U.S.] economy,” wrote David Shulman, a senior economist at UCLA Anderson Forecast. (UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg is also quoted. Also: KABC-TV and KPCC-FM.)

Ju Hui Judy Han is proudly queer and proudly Korean American — two identities that didn’t always mesh growing up in L.A. “Especially in Southern California. I think a typical Korean American experience is actually growing up in a church-dominated community life,” said Han.

“Testing is the only way to truly know where the infection is, and where it’s going,” said UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Tim Brewer. “So if you ultimately want to be able to contain and control it, you’re going to have to have testing as a major component of that strategy.”

“When you’re being fired on politically from all sides, not sure exactly how to move because you know you can’t make everybody happy?” said Isaac Bryan, director of the Black Policy Project at UCLA. “I can imagine that’s a frustrating place for him.”

According to a report on diversity in Hollywood published in February by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), people of color took 27.6% of lead roles in top films for 2019, almost triple the percentage in 2011. Heads of movie studios were 91% white and 82% male, according to the UCLA report.

“The Supreme Court has made clear that they are not prepared to reconsider qualified immunity at this moment,” said Joanna Schwartz, an expert on the doctrine at UCLA School of Law.

Dr. Anne W. Rimoin is a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and an expert on emerging infections who is keen to emphasize that attending any kind of indoor gathering at the moment carries more risk than before the outbreak began, no matter what precautions have been taken. “The rules apply no matter where you are,” she says. “We need to be socially distant, we need to avoid crowds of people in the same closed spaces, we need to be wearing masks, we need good hygiene, and avoiding commonly touched surfaces, and that’s very hard to do in a theater setting.” (Rimoin was also interviewed on MSNBC.)

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a primary care physician in Los Angeles, has treated gay men for decades. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, many patients have so dramatically changed their sexual behavior that they shrug off the need for routine screenings for sexually transmitted diseases. “They say, ‘I haven’t had any contact since I saw you last, so there’s no need to do any STD tests,’” said Klausner, an adjunct professor of epidemiology and infectious diseases at UCLA.

In addition, an increase in insulin levels also encourages the production of hormones that produce sebum, which can cause acne. “Insulin is a hormone secreted by our pancreas to address glucose levels in our blood. It would make sense that having a high sugar diet or one that is processed would affect insulin levels and other hormones within our bodies as well, some of which also apparently regulate acne,” said Dana Hunnes, PhD, a senior dietitian at the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center.