Time to speed up repatriation of stolen African artifacts | CBS News

In February, the Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles permanently returned seven looted objects to the Asante people in Ghana. In a statement issued at the time, the museum’s management said they considered themselves “temporary custodians of the objects in our collection.” “In the case of pieces that were violently or coercively taken from their original owners or communities, it is our ethical responsibility to do what we can to return those objects,” said Erica Jones, the senior curator of African arts and manager of curatorial affairs at the Fowler Museum.

Worldwide, the increase in extreme wildfires is largely in forests that primarily consist of spruce and pine trees, which are common in North America and Russia. These kinds of forests have what Rong Fu, a climate researcher and a University of California, Los Angeles professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, calls “the perfect combination” for wildfires — an increase in temperatures and dry, flammable vegetation.

“It’s just a very different world for people seeking care depending on what state they live in,” explains Cathren Cohen, staff attorney with the UCLA Law Center on Reproductive Health, Law and Policy.

Surgery is the only way to remove the tissue and confirm a molar pregnancy diagnosis, said Dr. Aparna Sridhar, an obstetrician and associate clinical professor at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

GOP hints at ‘revisit’ of landmark LGBTQ+ wins | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Abbie Goldberg) This winter, I worked with a team at the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law to survey nearly 500 married LGBTQ+ people about their relationships. Respondents included couples from every state in the country; on average they had been together for more than 16 years and married for more than nine years.

There are a total of seven drought monitoring projects being funded … A second project at the University of California at Los Angeles will predict drought and water resource challenges for residents and cities.

“There is no more water to capture with big projects. There just isn’t. The future is really about much smarter water management,” Stephanie Pincetl, a UCLA professor who specializes in urban policy and the environment, told me.

But for anyone interested in more evidence, check out this post by UCLA Law School’s Evan George, who followed up on my column by pointing out that the Los Angeles Football Club and many other franchises are awash in fossil fuel greenwashing — aka “sportswashing.” George cited research showing that when companies sponsor sports, their brands become bound with “intense experiences of shared emotion.” Over time, she wrote, fans “start to associate a logo or brand with the good vibes” of cheering on their team.

Muscle mass also starts to naturally decline in middle age, which can result in painful joints. “What muscle does is it takes up some of the load that you’re carrying and frees the joints from the pain,” said Dr. Arun Karlamangla, a professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, who specializes in geriatrics.

“Adaptogens are made from herbs, roots and other plant materials that may help our bodies deal with and manage stress or restore homeostasis after stressful situations,” said Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, in an email. “Some of these stressors can be physical (a small burn), physiological (burnout from work and the toll that takes on our bodies) or psychological (emotional stress).”

It is no accident that electing more moderates would change the conditions that have made the GOP a hothouse for far-right extremists, said Richard Hasen, an election-law expert and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. “So much of this has to do with the battle for the soul of the Republican Party,” he said.

“Regular working people can hardly afford to keep food on the table for their families and I think raising the minimum wage is a baby step in the right direction,” said Brian Justie, a senior researcher at the UCLA Labor Center.

Gig workers making $7 per hour challenege the American Dream | La Opinión

According to the Latino Policy and Politics Institute at UCLA, Latinas who work full time in the United States earn only 57 cents for every dollar that non-Hispanic white men receive. (Translated from Spanish.)