“Unfortunately we’re already seeing a bit of a preview of what’s to come,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles. That doesn’t necessarily mean that some sort of historical, catastrophic blaze is assured, Swain said. “It just means that the risk is a lot higher this year than it would normally be, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we get lucky and there are relatively few ignitions.”

What does that have to do with climate change? Potentially a lot, according to Ann E. Carlson, an expert on climate change law at the University of California, Los Angeles. She wrote a blog post that said the decision “provides potent ammunition” for using the Clean Air Act to regulate the greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.… Now, though, Justice Gorsuch’s decision “will surely be used,” Professor Carlson wrote, to persuade the court that broad regulation of greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act lies squarely within the text of the statute.

According to one estimate by UCLA’s Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy, for instance, about 365,000 households countywide have lost their jobs, do not have access to unemployment benefits and are at risk of losing their homes once anti-eviction moratoriums expire.

“The big question is how many kids are asymptomatically infected? Are they bringing it home to their households? There is a lot more research that needs to be done,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin. (Rimoin was also interviewed by CNN and quoted by the Los Angeles Times.)

“It’s the worst scandal in more than half a century — almost 70 years — since the 1930s, which resulted in the recall of the mayor of the city at the time. It’s just mind-boggling,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky (approx. 1:30 mark).

How ultrasound works on the brain remains mysterious. But recent experiments have offered reassurance about safety, and small studies hint at meaningful effects in humans — dampening pain, for example, or subtly enhancing perception. “I’ve seen a lot of tantalizing data,” says Mark Cohen, a neuroscientist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). “While the challenges are very large, the potential of this thing is so much larger that we really have to pursue it.”

“I think the main thing… to realize is that this virus is not going away. We have to be maintaining our vigilance, and all playing our parts to making sure that we are going out, putting face masks on, that we trying to practice are physical distancing measures,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley.

California schools have seen sharp declines in suspensions for disruption or defiance since the 2011-12 school year, and that trend has not been offset by increases in suspension for other reasons, according to a new analysis of California data from The Center for Civil Rights Remedies at the University of California Los Angeles’ Civil Rights Project… Also relevant is a new report from UCLA’s Black Male Institute showing that the district’s police department has seen an increase in incidents involving suicidal behavior and trauma and that students would benefit from more counselors and mental health providers.

“All of us in society have a history that looks very ugly in terms of contemporary values, so this is what’s happening with Junipero Serra,” said Gary Orfield, co-director of the Civil Rights Project at the University of California, Los Angeles. “He was a person of his time, and it was an ugly time in lots of ways.”

Students who are also workers faced challenges even before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the University of California, Los Angeles, Labor Center. The report, done in partnership with the Dolores Huerta Labor Institute, collected 236 surveys from students at public colleges and universities in Los Angeles County in April and May…. The report found that more than half of working learners had been laid off, terminated or furloughed, and more than one-quarter experienced housing changes due to the pandemic.

Addiction treatment best practices should include pharmacotherapy plus cognitive behavioral therapy or another evidence-based therapy, according to results of a systematic review and meta-analysis published in JAMA Network Open. “Despite the importance of combined pharmacological and behavioral interventions for AUD [alcohol use disorder]/SUD [substance use disorder], few meta-analyses on this intervention approach have been performed,” Lara A. Ray, PhD, of the department of psychology at University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues wrote.

One possibility is that certain lifestyle factors help explain the link, said lead researcher Dr. Bing Zhang, of the University of California, San Francisco. He said future research should dig further -- looking, for example, at whether better control of IBD is tied to a lower dementia risk.