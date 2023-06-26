UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“One year after the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the legal status of abortion is still very much unsettled, and still very much being litigated and legislated in the states. We have at this point more than a dozen states that have already made abortion illegal. But we anticipate that ultimately, half of states in the country are going to either ban or severely restrict abortion,” said UCLA’s Cathren Cohen.

Pilots fly women who need abortions over state lines | Noticias Telemundo

Reproductive rights restrictions disproportionately impact Latina women, according to a study from the University of California Los Angeles published in December. This is because a larger portion of them are of reproductive age compared to women of other races or ethnicities, including in states that have restricted abortion. About 46% of Latinas of childbearing age — more than 5 million Latinas — live in states that restrict reproductive rights, according to UCLA sociologist Josefina Flores Morales, the study’s lead author.

The policy, which expired at the end of 2021, has not been renewed due to concerns among legislators over the credit being overly generous, particularly to lower-income families with limited tax liability, and the lack of an associated work requirement. The findings, to be published June 24 in JAMA Health Forum, could inform the debate over the policy’s future, said Dr. Jordan Rook, a fellow in the National Clinician Scholars Program at UCLA and the study’s lead author.

When Kristie Fields was undergoing treatment for breast cancer nine years ago, she got some unsolicited advice at the hospital: Share your story on the local news, a nurse told her. Viewers would surely send money. … UCLA political scientist Martin Gilens said Fields’ sensitivity is understandable. “There’s a sort of a centuries-long suspicion of the poor, a cynicism about the degree of true need,” said Gilens, the author of “Why Americans Hate Welfare.”

Michael Irwin, a professor of psychiatry at UCLA who studies the relationship between sleep and the immune system, thinks insomnia could potentially precipitate long COVID. He and his colleagues have found that people with insomnia tend to see their acute COVID symptoms linger longer, and two recent studies from other research groups have reported an association between sleep problems and long COVID.

According to Dr. Leila Parand, a neurologist who treats patients with Alzheimer’s at UCLA Health, past research studies suggested these drugs can help prevent damage in brain blood vessels that can lead to Alzheimer’s. “They help preserve nerve cells and expand the growth of branches of nerve cells and help with inflammation,” Parand said. If they work, the GLP-1 drugs would be a welcome addition to the limited treatment options for Alzheimer’s.

The torrent of off-label semaglutide use among people who turn to the medication for cosmetic weight loss may intensify if a high-dose pill becomes available, said A. Janet Tomiyama, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has studied eating disorders and weight stigma and expressed concern about the impact of these drugs on people’s body image. “Any time there are medications for weight loss, we know that is a tool that people can use for a disordered eating reason,” she said, pointing to laxatives and diet pills.

“There’s a lot of unhappiness about life here, in terms of the nuts and bolts. Can I pay the rent? Can I pay for the food? Can I pay the bills? I think there’s a huge economic stress on people,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky … economically speaking, cost of living speaking, there is tremendous stress on L.A. County residents.” (approx. 1:45 mark.)

Negotiated accords set Moscow and Washington on roughly equal footings meant to replace war with taut stalemates — as is the case with Russia and the United States today. “We’re at a stable equality,” said William I. Newman, a professor of astrophysics at the University of California, Los Angeles, who aids the University of California’s management of the Los Alamos weapons lab. “Any departure from that will enhance the instability.”

As an increasing proportion of Americans identify as LGBTQ, leaders in sexual and gender minority health care say that the nation’s medical schools are largely failing to adequately prepare the next generation of doctors to properly care for this population. … The Williams Institute at UCLA Law recently estimated that 0.5% of older adults identify as transgender, compared with 1.4% of adolescents and 1.3% of young adults.