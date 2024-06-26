UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“Last year was, of course, the warmest year on record by a considerable margin. This year, to date, is now, again, the warmest on record for this point in June,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said at a briefing Monday.

The findings, by researchers at UCLA and published in Nature Mental Health, revealed that maintaining a healthy digestive tract hospitable to “good” bacteria may better equip the brain to deal with the emotional and mental pressures life may throw at you. (UCLA’s Arpana Church was cited.)

Joann Elmore, an internal medicine physician at the University of California Los Angeles who specializes in studying cancer screenings, says it’s important to understand that cancer screenings have harms in addition to benefits. Aside from the discomfort of the procedure itself, those harms include the risk of false positives, “where the test may say you have cancer, and you end up not having it, but it leads to a cascade of many additional tests,” Elmore says.

You can absolutely prevent CAD from worsening, and with some hard work, you might even be able to reverse some of the damage, says Gregg Fonarow, M.D. He’s the co-director of the UCLA Preventative Cardiology Program at the David Geffen School of Medicine and a spokesperson for the American Heart Association.

Some therapists no longer accept workers’ comp or even private insurance, leaving a patient paying fully out of pocket for mental health care, said Imelda Padilla-Frausto, a research scientist at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “Clinicians often go into private practice because they don’t want to deal with even health insurance. It’s all out of pocket. Then you add workers’ comp on to that, and it’s “oh, no,’” she said. “Our health system is administration-heavy.”

Richard Hasen, a law professor at UCLA, questioned whether the changing demographic and cultural patterns Stephanopoulos describes will endure after Trump leaves politics: “Will others be able to build on the Republican Party appeal to working-class voters after he’s gone?”