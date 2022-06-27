UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

What’s next for California after Roe’s reversal? | New York Times

The fall of Roe means that approximately 10,600 more people will travel to California each year for abortion care, with the majority coming from Texas or Arizona, according to a U.C.L.A. report. Abortion providers here already had an uptick in out-of-state abortion patients after Texas enacted a strict abortion law last year. (The report is also cited by City News Service and the Los Angeles Times, and in a Los Angeles Times commentary.)

Can doctors now cross state lines to perform abortions? | Reuters

Lawyers representing abortion providers are coalescing around a plan to argue that privacy and equal protection rights in the constitutions of many states protect abortion without explicitly saying so … The strategy, said Cary Franklin, faculty director of the Center for Reproductive Health, Law and Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, is to establish wherever possible that abortion is a state right even if the Supreme Court has ruled it’s not a protected federal right. (Franklin is also quoted about abortion rights in the San Francisco Chronicle, KNBC-TV and Quartz and was interviewed by Daily Mail and KPCC-FM — approx. 0:55 mark).

How Black women will be affected by loss of Roe | Washington Post

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Chelsea Jones) On Friday, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson overturned the right to an abortion previously established under Roe v. Wade. By permitting more restrictive abortion policies, the ruling will disproportionally hurt the reproductive health of African American women for generations.

Reversal of Roe breaks U.S. standard for health care | Popular Science

“These abortion bans don’t solve any problems,” says Angela Y. Chen, an OBGYN and director of the family planning division at UCLA Health. Abortion restrictions have mounted in recent years across much of the country, and have already demonstrated that barriers to reproductive healthcare only create unnecessary delays and harm for pregnant people, she says. “Abortion care is very safe,” Chen emphasizes.

Future of abortion in states where it’s illegal | Fortune

The future of abortion in such locales: “Medication abortions in an envelope,” sent from individuals overseas who can’t be extradited, lawyer Adam Winkler — a constitutional law expert at UCLA School of Law whose scholarship has been cited in landmark Supreme Court cases — told Fortune on Friday. “We’ve already seen this in Texas, for instance, where abortion is still being obtained by women, but through medication — and that’s the future,” said Winkler, also a faculty advisor at the Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy at UCLA Law. As of September a Texas a law bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion bans’ effect on medical training | USA Today

A study published in April found that in 2020, 92% of obstetrics and gynecology residents reported having access to some level of abortion training. The study predicted that if Roe v. Wade were overturned, the number would fall to at most 56%. Not being able to get trained in such techniques will harm patient care, said co-author Dr. Kavita Vinekar of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Can states’ abortion-rights stances lure businesses? | MarketWatch

Adam Winkler, a professor who specializes in constitutional law at the University of California, Los Angeles and the author of “We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights,” said Friday that he expects businesses to face pressure to move to abortion-friendly states. “This decision is a far-reaching one that will reverberate through American politics and American business,” Winkler said. “Businesses like women to be able to control their reproduction. One of the problems with forced motherhood is that it prevents people from controlling their labor; from being able to work when they want to work.”

Roe v. Wade: 5 myths about abortion debunked | ABC News

“By the 15th week or so, many women are fully committed often to having that pregnancy,” said Dr. Paula Tavrow, a professor of community health sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health “And then they may get dire news such as there are fetal abnormalities, or it might impair their health or well-being in some way to continue with the pregnancy.” (Tavrow is also quoted by CNET.)

Post-Roe, will California’s universities become safe havens for out-of-state students? | EdSource

Everyone in California has the right to choose an abortion under state law, said Catherine Cohen, a legal scholar at the UCLA Center on Reproductive, Health, Law and Policy. But what is less clear is whether this can stymie a law, such as the Texas law that empowers private citizens to sue those who are aiding or abetting out-of-state abortions.

Abortion bans raise new economic barriers | Marketplace

Jessica Gipson with the UCLA School of Public Health said that’s had a chilling effect on health care providers. “So in the face of legal and perhaps even criminal penalties, I think providers will be put in a really untenable situation,” she said, adding that these added financial burdens will fall the hardest on people who can least afford them.

More Latinas running for office | USA Today

Sonja Diaz, founding director of the University of California, Los Angeles’ Latino Policy & Politics Institute, also said Latinas do not need to run in a Latino-majority district to win. “One thing that is true from our political science research and history is that Latinas are ideal candidates who can win districts that are a variety of voters from a different race or ethnic backgrounds,” Diaz said.

California’s push for climate-friendly cement | CalMatters

Meeting those climate targets will require heavy investments, according to Guarav Sant, director of UCLA’s Institute for Carbon Management. The industry will need to switch to more environmentally-friendly fuels, increase energy-efficiency, invest in new carbon capture technologies and produce low-carbon cement blends, he said. “Decarbonization is hard and it’s also really expensive,” he said. “In short, you’re talking about a significant shift in how we approach these (industry) sectors and how these sectors operate. Fundamentally we need to think about technological innovations.”

What Putin and Xi don’t get about ‘messy’ democracy | CNN

(Commentary by UCLA’s Daniel Treisman) Back in February, the West impressed the world with its resolute rally behind Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal aggression … Biden’s task in the next week will be to revive the spirit of February. If allowed to fester, emerging disagreements could undercut the effort to support Ukraine while feeding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s sense that time is on his side.

Workers want Amazon to do more on climate change | Los Angeles Times

Amazon’s marriage of supply chain mastery and advanced technological prowess makes it an ideal company to lead the way toward fighting climate change, said Jennifer Walske, interim faculty director at Impact@Anderson, a unit of UCLA’s Anderson School of Management, who’s also on the finance committee for the presidential campaign of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Monkeypox safety at LGBTQ Pride events | NBC News

According to Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and one of the world’s leading monkeypox researchers, outdoor events will likely pose no substantial risk of monkeypox transmission. Club venues, however, are a concern, considering that people will be packed tightly together and will likely be baring considerable exposed skin. (Rimoin is also interviewed about monkeypox by The Scientist and Global News.)

Senate targets foreign gifts to university researchers | Science

“It’s not clear what they are asking for,” says Marcia Smith, associate vice chancellor for research administration at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). “Am I covered?” asks Smith, whose job is to make sure UCLA complies with all federal rules pertaining to its $1.5 billion research portfolio. “And if my best friend, who just moved to England, sends me a gift, do I need to disclose it?”

European banking vs. U.S. banking | Bloomberg

Free movement of capital and credit across borders inside Europe would benefit the Union as a whole but potentially worsen economic outcomes in some regions. That’s the conclusion of a recent study of US banking by academics at UCLA and the University of Chicago, written up in the Anderson Review.

After the Supreme Court’s gun ruling | New York Times

Further legal sparring is guaranteed, as legislators will try to craft laws that honor the new Supreme Court decision while still finding ways to limit gun permits. “This sets a new test for Second Amendment cases that calls into question most of the key elements of the gun safety agenda over the last decade,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who specializes in gun policy.

Caregivers, counselors: Californians struggling with fear | Southern California News Group

Dr. Vickie M. Mays, a clinical psychologist with a background in health policies from UCLA said the public has been angry since the news leaked last month that the nation’s highest court planned to overturn the federal landmark case that upheld abortion rights for nearly five decades. Over the past several years, U.S. Supreme Court nominees had given the impression during their confirmation hearings that they believed Roe v. Wade to be settled, Mays said. For the justices to overturn the ruling now won’t inspire public trust in the government, she said.