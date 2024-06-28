UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.
“It’s on Republican airways right now because the [Inflation Reduction Act] is one of Biden’s key successes,” said Megan Mullin, director of the Luskin Center for Innovation at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Title IX legal challenges target LGBTQ+ protections | Inside Higher Ed
Elana Redfield, federal policy director at the Williams Institute, a research center at the University of California, Los Angeles, focused on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy, said the orders were disappointing but not surprising. Opponents of trans inclusion, she said, have been working to establish a narrative that “sex only means biological sex is assigned at birth,” which is reflected in the lawsuits and the judges’ orders.
Tai chi has many benefits among breast cancer survivors | Medical Xpress
New research led by UCLA Health confirms that both tai chi and cognitive behavioral therapy can reduce insomnia in breast cancer survivors but also may provide additional health benefits by reducing inflammation and bolstering anti-viral defenses. (UCLA’s Dr. Michael Irwin was quoted. Also: Scienmag.)
What to do if your doctor isn’t taking your period pain seriously | Self
If your pain forces you to stop going about your daily life (say, you’re canceling plans with friends or can’t make it to the grocery store) or it gets so bad that you have to call out sick from school or work, that’s a major red flag, Aparna Sridhar, M.D., an associate professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, tells Self.
Matthew Perry death probe digs into drug procurement | Los Angeles Times
A legal medication commonly used as an anesthetic, ketamine has been increasingly offered “off label” at private clinics to treat depression and other mental health disorders, according to Dr. David Goodman-Meza, an addiction-medicine and infectious disease specialist at UCLA.