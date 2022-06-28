UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Out-of-state women will come to L.A. for abortions | KABC-TV

“Anywhere between 8,000 to 16,000 people will come to California for abortion care every year,” said Cathren Cohen, a legal scholar with the UCLA Center on Reproductive Health, Law and Policy. A study from the UCLA Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy finds potentially more than half of those, up to 9,400, will come to Los Angeles County. (Also: Los Angeles Times and CalMatters.)

COVID infection becoming harder to avoid | Los Angeles Times

“It is likely, as COVID-19 variants continue to evolve to be more transmissible and acquire the ability to evade the protection of antibodies against infection, which results in breakthrough infections in the vaccinated and in those with prior illness, it will be difficult for many to avoid being exposed to COVID-19 going forward,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert with UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health.

Chinese exports to Russia plummet | Washington Post

Russia “so far has not experienced a collapse. A significant economic downturn is nonetheless very likely going forward as supply chain issues accumulate and fiscal problems emerge,” said Oleg Itskhoki, an economics professor at University of California, Los Angeles.

Supreme Court ruling on prayer in schools | Los Angeles Times

A 60-year-old decision by the high court to bar an official prayer in New York schools had created a bright line for school officials: that practices and policies on campus should have strictly secular purposes. Monday’s ruling has blurred that line and will invite additional challenges by those who want more room for religious expression in schools, said John Rogers, a professor of education at UCLA and an expert in training school administrators.

School shootings in 2020–21: Most in 20 years | Washington Post

Ron Avi Astor, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, welcomed the broader definition, saying the report reflected a fuller picture, at a time when the 19 children and two teachers killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., remains close in mind. “If someone brings a gun to school and shoots it, that’s really traumatic,” Astor said. “It’s obviously more traumatic if somebody dies or is injured but the fear that that causes to all of the kids in school and all of the teachers goes far beyond the people who were hit.”

Nonbinary actor Tomás Matos makes splash in ‘Fire Island’ | NBC News

“Fire Island” is unique because the film is centered on LGBTQ characters, and because the LGBTQ characters are primarily people of color. Although representation of LGBTQ characters reached record highs during the 2021–2022 season, a University of California, Los Angeles, diversity report found that only 7% of film leads were Latino in 2021.

States make it harder for LGBTQ people to adopt | USA Today

There are roughly 543,000 married same-sex couples and another 469,000 same-sex couples who are not married but live together. Of those, roughly 16.2% are raising children, according to the Williams Institute, a think tank focused on LGBTQ law and policy at the University of California, Los Angeles. Compared with different-sex couples, same-sex couples are seven times more likely to foster or adopt, the Williams Institute found. Many of these families represent people of color.

Medicare could waste $605M on Alzheimer’s drug vials | United Press International

The vials containing an expensive, controversial drug for Alzheimer’s disease are fixed in size, yet the amount required by patients varies widely, since it is administered via intravenous infusion partly based on body weight. This issue alone could waste $605 million in Medicare spending annually, assuming the use of Aduhelm (known generically as aducanumab) becomes widespread, new research suggests. The National Institutes of Health-funded study, led by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the issue of fixed-amount vials might cause large volumes of aducanumab to be discarded unused. (UCLA’s Dr. Carlos Irwin Oronce is quoted.)

California lets citizens sue assault weapon makers | San Francisco Chronicle

Eugene Volokh, a professor at the UCLA School of Law who studies gun laws, said California’s ban on some types of weapons could be in jeopardy, particularly when it comes to blanket prohibitions on semiautomatic guns that have certain features, such as forward pistol grips or telescoping stocks. He said conservative justices might attempt to argue those measures don’t substantially increase public safety.

Nutritionists’ 8 favorite energy bars for travel | The Healthy

Another perk of whole-food ingredients? “They actually tend to take longer to eat and absorb, which will keep your feeling satiated longer,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, a senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and author of “Recipe for Survival.” Dr. Hunnes points to KIND bars as a prime example, which include ingredients like whole grains, peanuts, dried fruits, and cashews.

Tackling higher ed disparities among Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders’ | Insider Higher Ed

Robert Teranishi, the Morgan and Helen Chu Endowed Chair in Asian American Studies and a professor of education at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in an email that Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders face many of the same barriers as rural students. These challenges include a “lack of access to information, knowledge and resources” about how to navigate college, “lower rates of intergenerational mobility, and a lack of proximity to higher education institutions.”

Nonprofit working to close water access gap in U.S. | Newsy

Closing the water access gap also prevents costs from things like diabetes treatments, according to UCLA infectious disease expert Dr. Timothy Brewer. “We think of things like cryptosporidium, giardia, campylobacter. So it can make it incredibly hard to go to work,” he said. “The potential risk and addition to toxin exposures and infections is probably things like arsenic or other heavy metals, mercury.”

California’s food benefits for undocumented residents | Sacramento Bee

About 45% of undocumented Californians are currently experiencing food insecurity, according to a recent research brief from the Food4All campaign in partnership with the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. Research found that individuals under age 55 experience the highest rates of food insecurity: Nearly two out of every three undocumented children and nearly half (46%) of adults aged 27–49 are affected by food insecurity.