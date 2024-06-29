UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“First of all, it was in the first answer to the first question. So, as everybody who took English in high school knows … you want to make your point right at the beginning, right at the top … The first answer he gave was one where he stumbled,” said UCLA’s Zev Yaroslavsky.

“So this opinion is of a piece with a number of cases that the Supreme Court has recently laid down that significantly limit the powers of Congress to regulate the economy to promote public health and public safety, and this opinion on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s authority to impose penalties in its in-house courts furthers that overall project,” said UCLA’s Blake Emerson.

James Park, a securities regulation expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Business Insider that the impact of the shareholder vote is crucial to consider the overall value of the litigation that struck down the pay in the first place.

“For Latinas in particular to get a star in the Hall of Fame means validation,” said UCLA’s Yessica Garcia Hernandez (approx. 1:50 mark).

Now, the UCLA Hammer Museum is presenting “David Medalla: In Conversation With the Cosmos,” organized by interim chief curator Aram Moshayedi, the first American retrospective of the artist’s work and a curiously absorbing affair.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Cara Horowitz and Evan George) This week, 13 young Hawaiian plaintiffs were set to take the state’s Department of Transportation to trial for failing to make real headway on reducing planet-warming pollution. Instead, on the eve of their court date, the youths inked a groundbreaking settlement with Hawaii’s governor and ushered in a new phase of climate litigation.

“It almost certainly will not be 119 degrees in Sacramento next week, although it does look like it’s going to be very hot, and there may be some record-breaking heat,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

Mark Gold, an adjunct professor at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability who helped craft the memorandum of understanding between JPL and the California Natural Resources Agency in 2022, said CalCIS’ relatively low price tag was built on existing tools, technologies and satellites, many of which have been bought and paid for.

However, drafting a city ordinance that bans mask wearing in public is conceivably a possibility, said Eugene Volokh, a 1st Amendment law professor at UCLA.

In fact, the five countries that UCLA’s Williams Institute has determined to be the most accepting of [LGBTQ+] people speak languages that distinguish “he” from “she.” On the other hand, spoken Mandarin Chinese has only nongendered pronouns, yet China has no high-profile transgender community.

Having both actors on the same show was a revolutionary move at the time — in 2013, only 6.5% of lead actors in broadcast television were people of color, according to the UCLA Hollywood Diversity report.