UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

As the rover rolls along the lake bottom, a ground-penetrating radar mounted on its belly will fire, recording echoes that reveal the textures of sediment up to 10 meters below the surface. “We’ll be creating a giant ribbon of data,” says David Paige, a planetary scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the instrument’s deputy principal investigator. The reflections could help determine whether the lake was open water or covered in ice.

Michael Roberts, executive director at the Resnick Centre for Food Law and Policy at the University of California Los Angeles School of Law, says the government must do more to police the US honey sector. “There is insufficient coordination between government agencies to police honey fraud in a way that would make it effective,” he says.

A new study from a team of UCLA researchers illuminates a different — but related — manifestation of inequality. Led by Eric Fournier, research director at UCLA’s California Center for Sustainable Communities, the team analyzed energy use data for every ZIP code in Los Angeles County, home to more than 10 million people. They found that people living in areas more likely to be “disadvantaged communities” … use half as much energy, on average, as people in wealthier areas.

Marcus Hunter, chair of African American Studies at UCLA, said he thinks the statues are falling at such great numbers and with less pushback than in years past because white people and others who are not Black are joining the protests and helping pull them down. He also believes that people being forced to stay home during the pandemic could not ignore Floyd’s killing and the movement it sparked.

“Which death do they choose? Covid-19 or police shooting?” said Vickie Mays, professor of health policy and management at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “We have African Americans who have been dragged out of stores, who have been ordered by police and store guards to pull their masks down or take their masks off.”

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Michael Berry) I began translating “Wuhan Diary” in late February, when most of the world had yet to take covid-19 seriously. I felt a pressing need to get the word out, to sound the alarm, so that people everywhere could get a better understanding of this horrific virus. One message I did hope the world would hear was what a true voice of courage sounds like. And now, in the face of the continued threats and online violence, Fang Fang’s voice rings out even more powerfully.

“I think pretty much every place has rushed to reopen,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UC Los Angeles. “And as we reopen, of course we’re going to see more cases.” (Rimoin was also quoted by KTTV-TV and the San Diego Union-Tribune.)

“This pandemic has really been an assault on everyone’s mental health, and especially for young people… When you’re young, you’re more subject to peer pressure. You have worries about your future, your career, establishing relationships. And I think the uncertainty that the virus presents really adds insult to injury,” said UCLA’s Dr. Gary Small (approx. 1:50 mark).

“This moment right now is the culmination of personal and professional experiences in my life coming together,” says civil rights activist and UCLA’s Director of Black Policy Project Isaac Bryan. In this episode of “I Was There” Bryan describes helping lead a Black Lives Matter protest outside of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s residence and why the experience was a pivotal moment for him. A week earlier he’d suffered injuries at the hands of law enforcement at another protest. What would happen this time?

“The situation is: While we have managed to flatten the curve somewhat early into the pandemic, we need to understand that this is pandemic… it doesn’t click on and off like a light switch. So, while some parts were affected first, the rest of the country is being affected now. Unfortunately, we now need to reconsider what are we going to do,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Hayes-Bautista (approx. 2:37 mark).

“Pregnancy in and of itself is a natural stress test. You have an increase in blood volume. You have a decrease in blood pressure. Not to mention your immune system,” said UCLA’s Dr. Yalda Afshar.

Mass gatherings are now on a rise, and increasing numbers of people, especially the young population, tend not to keep social distances, said Zhang Zuofeng, a professor of epidemiology and associate dean for research with the school of public health at University of California, Los Angeles. “Meanwhile, some Americans remain highly resistant to wearing masks in public areas, thus they cannot well protect themselves and people around them. This is another important factor leading to the record-high daily increases,” Zhang told Xinhua.