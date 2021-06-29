UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

If mobilizing Amazon workers seems daunting, however, Victor Narro, a longtime organizer and UCLA labor studies professor, cites several innovative Los Angeles union campaigns for nonunion low-wage workers. “Successful organizing efforts don’t happen overnight,” he said. “The successful Justice for Janitors strike in 2000 was an outcome of strategies dating back to the mid-1980s. The CLEAN Carwash campaign began in April 2008. It was not until 2011 that we won the first major union contract for carwash workers in Santa Monica.”

Federal funding for reservations is not meeting needs, said Randall Akee, a professor at UCLA’s Department of Public Policy and American Indian Studies and chair of the America Indian Studies Interdepartmental Program. “It’s just woefully underfunded at the federal level, and tribes for a long, long time have not had the resources to fully develop these resources themselves,” he said.

“I’d be very surprised if we do studies on the recent one, or the one about to unfold, and we didn’t find an increased likelihood or severity of that heat wave due to climate change,” UCLA scientist Daniel Swain told the paper about the waves.

What caused the cracking isn’t known, said John Wallace, a professor of structural engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It could be slow degradation over time, maybe the concrete wasn’t placed properly, it could be that the ground had moved somewhat causing it,” he said. ”It could be multiple different things.” (Wallace is also quoted in another USA Today article.)

Artist Catherine Opie, a UCLA professor of photography for 20 years, has big ideas for the university’s art department. Among them: Reduce student debt and lower economic barriers to education. It’s a vision Opie is in a position to start realizing: UCLA has named her art department chair, it announced on Tuesday. She steps into the role Sept. 1, taking over for artist Andrea Fraser, who has led the department since January 2018. (Opie and UCLA’s Brett Steele are quoted.)

But reversing the legacy of segregation is a slow process, said Paavo Monkkonen, associate professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs and director of the Latin American Cities Initiative. “There’s kind of an inertia of urban neighborhoods where people may move a lot, but usually don’t move too far away from where they are,” he said. “It’s a self-perpetuating process, where people are relegated to less attractive parts of the city, and then they’re associated with those parts of the city.”

Twenty-two percent of LGBTQ+ people in the United States live in poverty, compared with 16% of straight, cisgender people, according to a 2019 report from UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute, a research institute on sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy. According to another survey by the Williams Institute, more than two-thirds of teens surveyed experience family rejection after coming out, and 1 in 4 are forced to leave their homes.

“When the Department of Justice undertakes a case of this nature, it’s done its homework and is familiar with facts that are not even usually publicly reported,” said Chad Dunn, the legal director of the UCLA Voting Rights Project. “So I believe when the Department of Justice brings a case like this, it has what it needs to meet its evidentiary burden.”

Associated with the UCLA and Columbia Law School professor Kimberlé Crenshaw and other African American scholars, Critical Race Theory asks why discrimination did not end with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and recommends critical scrutiny of laws focusing on their consequences rather than upon the avowed intentions of their authors.

Christopher S. Tang, a professor of business administration at UCLA, acknowledged that reports of product tampering are infrequent. But he said the danger has grown. “The country is so polarized,” Tang told me. “Everyone is unhappy. Just as we’ve seen the number of mass shootings go up, this too is something that needs to be watched closely.”

“Even if the jet stream does what it historically used to do, with no specific climate change contributions, climate change is still dramatically increasing the likelihood of these extreme heat events,” [UCLA’s Daniel] Swain told CNN. “If you warm the atmosphere, you’d expect those heat waves to be hotter than they otherwise would have been.”

Karen McKinnon is a scientist in the statistics department at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, and knows more about the trendlines in southwestern drought patterns than just about anyone. So she explained why people shouldn’t get complacent just because they’ve been hearing the word “drought” on the news their entire lives. “Despite that decades-long trend,” McKinnon said, “this drought is concerning because nearly the whole western U.S. is classified as being in a drought, which is anomalous even for the past (hot, dry) two decades.”

“We will never see the surges that were overwhelming our hospital system,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “There just is not enough people susceptible at this time to create those magnitudes of surge.”

That isn’t necessarily a permanent change, but the long-term impact of Covid on life expectancy is still an open question. If the disease becomes less deadly, and if recovering from Covid-19 has no effect on future survival, “life expectancy would return to its previous level,” according to professor Patrick Heuveline of The University of California, Los Angeles.

“I think we’ve made just really great progress here in California. Sixty percent of Californians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. And our rates of COVID-19 are very low. So this is really great news. I think the concerning thing is that rates among younger individuals for vaccination are just taking a long time to really increase,” said UCLA’s Dr. Annabelle De St. Maurice (approx. 1:15 mark).

“It’s way more affordable,” says UCLA real estate professor Eric Sussman, “and you have the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, so those younger residents are moving back.” Studios and one-bedroom units — the hardest hit in 2020 — are starting to fill up throughout the city, and rents are beginning to level off, slowly bringing the market back to its pre-pandemic high point.

Sykes wanted to know if there was a way to breed lemon frosts to avoid this fate. Were the cancer and unique color somehow inextricably linked? Evolutionary geneticist Leonid Kruglyak of the University of California, Los Angeles, and his colleagues used Sykes’s geckos to crack the lemon frost genetic code—and found that a single gene controlled both the color and the cancer. (UCLA’s Longhua Guo was quoted. Also: Popular Science.)

Dr. Scott Kitchen, professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has spent most of his career in labs researching HIV. Now, his team of researchers at UCLA are working on a cure for HIV so that patients will no longer have to take medication every day. “Every HIV infected person that I know wants to be fully cured of HIV,” Dr. Kitchen said.

It really comes down to global warming, said Daniel Swain, climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. The climate is several degrees warmer than a few decades ago; this increase in heat on the earth’s surface results in a faster rate of evaporation of water from rivers, streams and soil.

As he approaches the one-year anniversary of his official start on July 1, [UCLA’s Martin] Jarmond can rest easy about his early popularity rating on campus. He’s solved a career’s worth of dilemmas while endearing himself to athletes and coaches with his boundless energy and problem-solving sorcery.

The NCAA’s decision permitting schools in California to adopt their own policy allowing athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness starting July 1 will provide Thompson-Robinson and every other UCLA athlete with unprecedented access to marketing opportunities. They can use their standing as a college athlete to promote whatever they want, be it a hobby unrelated to sports or their brand as a star Bruin. (UCLA’s Martin Jarmond was quoted.)

In 2017, the American College of Cardiology published new guidelines, lowering the definition of hypertension to 130/80. “High blood pressure is the second most preventable cause of heart disease,” says Ravi Dave, MD, the director of interventional cardiology at UCLA Health. (Smoking is number one, he adds.) The update now allows “more patients to get diagnosed with high blood pressure early on to prevent problems down the line.”

“I’ll be honest, I was a little surprised by the lack of weight gain,” said Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at University of California, Los Angeles, Medical Center, adjunct assistant professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and author of the forthcoming “Recipe for Survival: What You Can Do to Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life.” Along with the benefit of not gaining weight, the volunteers also appeared to have a little more physical activity and their body temperatures increased, said Hunnes, who was not involved in the research. “So, they could be burning more calories when at rest,” she added.