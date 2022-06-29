UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Out-of-state women will come to California for abortions | Los Angeles Times

California will play a key role in providing abortion services to people living in states where the medical procedure is banned or severely limited after the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, according to a recent report from UCLA. Between 8,000 and 16,100 more people will make the journey to California each year for abortion care, and many will come to Los Angeles County, the UCLA School of Law’s Center on Reproductive Health, Law, and Policy said in a study released this month. (UCLA’s Brad Sears is quoted. The report is also cited by KTTV-TV, KPBS-TV and City News Service.)

Can other constitutional rights be overturned? | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

“The majority of the [court’s] opinion goes out of its way to say that it is limiting its decision to abortion,” says Brad Sears, the associate dean of Public Interest Law at UCLA Law and founder of the Williams Institute, a think tank on gender identity and sexual orientation. No cases are currently working their way up to the Supreme Court to overturn same-sex marriage outright. But Sears says that there may be a pathway to do so.

Health experts: Getting abortion pills online | Good Housekeeping

Mifepristone is an anti-progesterone medication. Known as the “pregnancy hormone,” progesterone is produced naturally when a person is pregnant; it helps prepare the uterus to maintain a fertilized egg, and helps the fetus develop. Taking mifepristone blocks the hormone entirely. “It basically works to help stop the tissue growth of the pregnancy as well as soften the cervix,” says Rajita Patil, M.D., assistant clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Will all Californians eventually get COVID? | Los Angeles Times

While there’s no silver bullet, residents can still take reasonable precautions to lessen their chance of getting infected. “Everyone needs to be vigilant to avoid exposure and prevent severe disease,” especially during periods of high community transmission, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious-disease expert with UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. (Kim-Farley is quoted in another Los Angeles story.)

Home prices are still rising, but momentum is slowing | CNN Business

April’s index shows the first slowing of month-over-month gains since November 2021 … “We don’t expect a large decline in home prices across the US; it’s likely to remain fairly stable,” Leo Feler, senior economist at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, said in an interview with CNN Business.

How online parking “meters” reduce congestion | Marketplace

The new kiosks and apps can be confusing, glitchy and time-consuming. Still, “the technology has made a lot of changes possible,” said UCLA urban planning professor Donald Shoup, who wrote the book on this, “The High Cost of Free Parking.” He said an online payment system can adjust the cost of parking — by location, by the time of day, by the size of the car — to reduce congestion or improve the environment. “Some cities give lower prices for cars with lower emissions,” Shoup said.

Monkeypox vaccines to be distributed across U.S. | NBC News

Even with delays in testing, epidemiologist Anne W. Rimoin, the director of the UCLA Center for Global and Immigrant Health, said it’s not too late to bring the outbreak under control. “We have the ability to bring this under control using the public health tools needed — including case identification, contact tracing and testing,” Rimoin said in an email. “We need rapid scale-up of diagnostics that are widely available to be able to have good situational awareness of where we truly are in terms of case numbers.”

California leaders’ inflation relief deal | Bay Area News Group

Some experts have warned that the efforts to provide some inflation relief could actually make inflation worse. Lee E. Ohanian, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and a professor of economics at the University of California–Los Angeles, said relief directly tied to gasoline could potentially make gas prices climb even higher, which happened when the government tried to provide relief from shortages and price spikes in the 1970s. But money sent to state taxpayers that can be spent on anything would be diffused into the costs of many items, Ohanian said.

Are some processed meats worse for you than others? | New York Times

Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, an assistant professor of medicine at the UCLA Center for Human Nutrition, said that the concern with processed meat is that it can increase inflammation in the body, in part by altering the microbiome of the gut. “The gut bacteria interact with our immune system and eventually lead to chronic inflammation,” she said, which can affect blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol, increasing the risk of chronic disease and even death.

Supreme Court orders Louisiana to redraw voting map | New York Times

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a Republican-drawn congressional map in Louisiana that a federal judge had said diluted the power of Black voters … “This is another example of a court in a hurry to roll back minority voting rights,” said Richard L. Hasen, a law professor at U.C.L.A.

What if the internet was run by women? | BBC

On the night of 29 October 1969, 21-year-old student Charley Kline sat hunched over a computer screen in a windowless room with pistachio-coloured walls at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). As his computer science supervisor Leonard Kleinrock looked on, Kline carefully typed out a single word. Moments later, on a screen some 350 miles (560km) away at Stanford University, Kline’s message popped up: “Lo” it read.

Assessing plant-based “meats” | Mic

If you’re trying to find the most meat-like experience, Impossible Burger and Beyond Burger are tops, and they have the added benefit of being greener than most actual meat, Dana Ellis Hunnes, a registered dietitian in Los Angeles, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and author of “Recipe for Survival: What You Can Do to Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life,” tells Mic. “Beyond and Impossible Burgers have good flavor, but are higher in processed products that are also higher in saturated fats,” she says. That doesn’t mean they’re bad for you, per se, but Hunnes recommends against making them an everyday staple.

Early warning signs of multiple sclerosis in women | Good Housekeeping

“We think there are over a million people in the United States that currently carry a diagnosis of MS and it’s three times more common in women,” says Barbara S. Giesser, M.D., FAAN, FANA, a staff physician at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute and professor of clinical neurology (emeritus) at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine.

Tritium fuel shortage could leave scientists out of gas | Science

To compound the problem, some believe tritium breeding — which has never been tested in a fusion reactor — may not be up to the task. In a recent simulation, nuclear engineer Mohamed Abdou of the University of California, Los Angeles, and his colleagues found that in a best-case scenario, a power-producing reactor could only produce slightly more tritium than it needs to fuel itself. Tritium leakages or prolonged maintenance shutdowns will eat away at that narrow margin.