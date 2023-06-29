UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

In another milestone move to expand its reach, UCLA announced Thursday that it has purchased a landmark building in downtown Los Angeles for satellite classes, aiming to widen access at the nation’s most popular university and help revitalize the city’s historic core. UCLA purchased the 11-story, Art Deco-style Trust Building on Spring Street, and expects to begin classes in it later this year — initially through its large Extension program. But Chancellor Gene Block said in an interview that the university has “not precluded” eventually developing the site, renamed UCLA Downtown, to accommodate more undergraduate and graduate students with possible housing nearby.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision Thursday striking down affirmative action has intensified angst among many higher-education leaders who say extending access to a diversity of students could become a challenging, high-cost and labor-intensive effort steeped in uncertainties… Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, the chief architect of UCLA’s rebound effort who recently retired as vice provost of enrollment management, said the university worked with Black churches and L.A. Unified schools in underserved neighborhoods, created early academic outreach programs, offered more scholarships for low-income students and sent top-level officials to personally visit schools.

Equatic, another California-based company, signed an agreement to remove 62,000 tons of carbon on behalf of aerospace giant Boeing earlier this summer. Originally spun out of experiments at University of California, Los Angeles, its technology combines principles from direct air carbon capture, like the Climeworks Orca plant, with the approach of increasing the ocean’s alkalinity (the ocean becomes more acidic as it absorbs CO2, while adding alkalinity, in theory, allows the ocean to absorb more carbon). (UCLA’s Dante Simonetti is pictured.)

The study makes sense and “the implications are serious,” said UCLA climate hydrologist Park Williams, who wasn’t part of the research. Scientists expect more precipitation with warmer temperatures, but heavy snow’s flooding impact is lessened because it takes time to melt and it’s easier to monitor snowpack to see what’s happening, he said. “But as the proportion of mountain precipitation falling as snow decreases, flood hazards may enhance especially rapidly,” Williams said.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) The drug-shortage crisis is not just a supply chain issue, but also a quality-management crisis with life-and-death implications. These crises are driven by poor supply chain coordination and market failure. And the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is a root cause — and could be a key solution.

California adults who identify as Black and at least one other race are more likely to need mental health services than those who identify only as Black, according to a study published today by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. … “Analyzing the Black adult population as a single group simply does not reflect the nuances of different structural or social determinants that may lead to poor mental health or create barriers in accessing timely and appropriate care,” said the study’s lead author, Imelda Padilla-Frausto, a research scientist at the center.

“Randomized, placebo-controlled vitamin D supplementation trials have failed to demonstrate a reduction in cardiovascular events, despite being well-powered to detect clinically relevant risk reduction,” said Dr. Gregg Fonarow, co-chief of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Good candidates include I.B.S. patients who regularly consume high-FODMAP foods and who notice that their symptoms worsen after meals, said Dr. Lin Chang, a gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. They should also be people who are open to trying a complex, new diet, she said.

The global spread of COVID-19 was a punishing time for nurses. “I think the pandemic itself was a real test of our resilience,” said Chris Lee, a registered nurse at UCLA Health. Despite this scary chapter, Lee said he comes across many young people who want to become nurses, but few get the opportunity to enter a training program.

In several recent rulings, the Supreme Court unexpectedly handed wins to liberal advocates on election law, minority voting rights and Native American issues, but all three rulings were not conclusive. … Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the UCLA School of Law, said the voting rights and election cases both constitute “ticking time bombs” because of what was left undecided. (Hasen was also quoted by Bloomberg Law.)

“It’s one thing for her to stick to her moral guns. It’s another thing to be viewed as the only person doing that,” said Lee Ohanian, an economics professor at UCLA. “She could move the needle if she got a lot of other people in Congress willing to follow her. But now I don’t see all that many people in Congress willing to walk that line.”

Some states have adopted a controversial rule that allows teachers to carry guns at school. Should Mr Peterson be found guilty of felony child neglect, it could have implications for educators, not just police, one expert said. “What does that mean for all the teachers who have guns in schools?” said Ron Astor of the University of California Los Angeles and an expert on school violence. “Are they going to be held responsible if they choose not to [confront a shooter]?”

The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research held a symposium in February titled “Addressing Gun Violence as a Public Health Epidemic.” Experts at the symposium took an approach reminiscent of how health officials approach epidemics of disease. They discussed “expanding our lens beyond prosecuting gun crime to prevention, harm reduction and even culture-shifting.”

Lia Haberman, an adjunct instructor of influencer marketing at the University of California Los Angeles Extension, said the fact that the social media videos mostly focused on the company’s labour practices and working conditions caught her eye. “There’s a difference between an influencer trip that includes subtle product placement or even product endorsement … and an influencer trip that essentially serves as propaganda for a company,” said Haberman.

Facebook content moderators call the work ‘torture’ | Associated Press

Such work has the potential to be “incredibly psychologically damaging,” but job-seekers in lower-income countries might take the risk in exchange for an office job in the tech industry, said Sarah Roberts, an expert in content moderation at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Only one major poll, from UCLA’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies, which has worked closely with the task force, has offered a contrarian point of view. It found that a majority of Californians agree “some form” of compensation is owed Black people. Predictably, though, anything that smacks of cash payments gets far less support.

The U.S. has around 685,000 Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who self-identify as LGBT, according to a 2021 study from the Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law. Among AAPI LGBT women, 30% were diagnosed with depression compared to 9% of all AAPI non-LGBT women, the research found.