(Commentary written by UCLA’s Tananarive Due) My parents were civil rights activists, so I knew how bad things had been back in the 1960s from their stories of fire hoses and teargas and jail cells and beatings. But 1980 was the first time I understood how Jim Crow was still hiding inside the criminal justice system. I was pledging allegiance to the same flag as my white classmates at school, but there was no such thing as “liberty and justice for all.” Although the Black Lives Matter movement would not be born until more than 30 years later, Arthur McDuffie was my first Black Lives Matter moment.

The looting also can feel distinct from the unrest’s vandalism and property destruction. But, said UCLA historian Robin Kelley, “every single rebellion and uprising has included it.” Looting is often the result of normally law-abiding people taking advantage of a chaotic moment, especially when they are suffering economically, Kelley said. (UCLA’s Darnell Hunt is also quoted.)

Darnell Hunt, dean of social sciences at UCLA, believes police in the US “ramped up their aggressiveness” over the weekend. “Deploying the National Guard, using rubber bullets, tear gas, and pepper spray - these are a range of police tactics that can exacerbate an already-tense situation.”

“We may not see L.A. County employment numbers like those we saw in February until 2023 or even later,” said William Yu, economist with the UCLA Anderson Forecast. “It could take our economy that long — three years — to rebound and reach full employment again.”

Wedding spending by same-sex couples and out-of-state guests has boosted state and local economies by billions of dollars, a new study from University of California-Los Angeles shows. An estimated 293,000 same-sex couples have married in the five years since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex unions in the Obergefell v. Hodges decision in June, 2015.

“They are being exposed for prolonged periods of time. If there’s one person in that group who’s asymptomatic and spreading, or even symptomatic and spreading, we could have super-spreader events due to police custody,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Eisenman.

“I’ve seen a lot of this dichotomy narrative between any potential act of violence or property theft being contrasted with people’s protests. I think that is a false dichotomy of what’s actually happening,” said UCLA’s Isaac Bryan.