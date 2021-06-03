UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Those are among the reasons that UCLA epidemiologist and infectious disease expert Dr. Robert Kim-Farley said he has little reason to be anxious about getting sick if he doesn’t wear a mask inside a supermarket when California ends that requirement for vaccinated people on June 15. “Given the extraordinary efficaciousness of this vaccine, one can again follow the science and say that it’s very low risk if you’ve been vaccinated,” Kim-Farley said.

A team of UCLA researchers on Wednesday, June 2, announced a predictive model to help guide public health officials on which neighborhoods in Los Angeles County should be prioritized for vaccine distribution based on residents’ risks of COVID-19. … According to the author, Dr. Vickie Mays of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, the model “can guide public health officials and local leaders across the nation to harness already-available local data to determine which groups in which neighborhoods are most vulnerable and how to prevent new infections.” (Also: KABC-TV and KPCC-FM.)

In both California and the nation at large, “we are about to have one of the best years of economic growth that we’ve had since World War II,” said Leo Feler, senior economist for the UCLA Anderson Forecast. Pandemic stimulus and new government spending programs will make the recovery “euphoric,” he said. Despite the optimism, UCLA experts warn of uncertainties for Californians, including the possibility that more residents will leave the state for regions with lower housing costs. (Also: KNX-1070 AM, KCRW-FM, KPCC-FM, KQED-FM’s “The California Report” and KTTV-TV.)

An alternative analysis conducted by UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation found that new technology wouldn’t kill jobs, but rather create thousands more. The UCLA report, conducted in conjunction with Communities for a Better Environment and the environmental research firm Inclusive Economics, found that installing the wet gas scrubbers would yield “thousands of engineering, construction, and other installation jobs, upwards of 4,600 jobs between the two refineries.”

But for all the reclamation going on, it puzzled Adam Millard-Ball that people rarely questioned just how much space streets take up in the first place, especially in the U.S., where streets are much wider than in other parts of the world. A professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles, Millard-Ball uses maps and datasets to understand city growth patterns at a large scale; his previous research has tracked the spread of urban sprawl around the globe.

Mindfulness practices draw on the power of the present moment. “Much of the time we’re lost in the past or the future,” said Diana Winston, director of mindfulness education at the Mindful Awareness Research Center at the University of California, Los Angeles. “In the present moment, there’s the potential for more ease and well-being if we can bring our attention back there.”

Also, Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe created new homes and communities here. “In Boyle Heights, they built Yiddish schools, they built a Yiddish language press, they used Yiddish to organize workers and political parties. So it was both a source of cultural autonomy and a source of community cohesion,” says Caroline Luce from the Alan D. Leve Center for Jewish Studies at UCLA.

“On the one hand you’re giving the message to pretty young girls that women need to be sexualized to have value in this world and then, on the other hand, we’re punishing them for participating in this. You can’t win,” Abigail Saguy, a sociologist who studies gender dynamics at UCLA, said.

“Lung capacity is the total amount of air you can get into your lungs in one breath,” says Dr. Russell Buhr, assistant professor of medicine, division of pulmonary and critical care at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. … Dr. Buhr says lung capacity varies a lot from person to person, and there isn’t an absolute value that is considered “good” lung capacity.