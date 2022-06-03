UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Immigrants to protest at Summit of the Americas | Los Angeles Times

But Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda, a UCLA political science professor, said that although protests may not sway the assembled heads of state, they will resonate in ways that transcend borders. “Everyone knows that the media is here in Los Angeles, and the ability of these media to cover protests is much broader, and they have much more broadcasting capacity, even more than a protest that can be held in their countries of origin,” he said. “Los Angeles has always played that role of criticism, protest and alternative propositions.”

Teens choosing BeReal app over Instagram | NPR’s “All Things Considered”

UCLA’s Yalda Uhls says apps like Instagram and TikTok, where influencer culture thrives, can harm teens’ mental health, with teens constantly comparing themselves to the bodies and styles of professional models. “Social comparison is normal. Like, it’s something that every teenager and every person needs to learn to know how to act in the world. But on social media, you know, it’s social comparison on steroids,” said Uhls.

Water restrictions and potential for brush fires | Los Angeles Times

“We have a lot of people living in these high hazard zones with homes that are not designed to be fire resistant,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist. “If you have dense brush and trees up against your house on a hot, windy day, it doesn’t matter if they’re well irrigated. They’re still going to burn.”

Are there too many parking spaces in L.A.? | New York Times

There are many obvious arguments against minimum parking rules. Donald Shoup, a professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles, whose book “The High Cost of Free Parking” sparked much academic interest in the excesses of parking when it was first published in 2005, points out that the rules raise real estate costs.

Spread of monkeypox may be a wakeup call | CNN

Epidemiologist Anne Rimoin has been studying monkeypox for about two decades and has long warned that its spread in places like the Democratic Republic of the Congo could have broader global health implications. “If monkeypox were to become established in a wildlife reservoir outside Africa, the public health setback would be difficult to reverse,” Rimoin, now a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, warned in a 2010 article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. (Rimoin was also interviewed about monkeypox by KNBC-TV and KPCC-FM and was quoted by the Atlantic. UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang was interviewed about monkeypox by KCAL-TV.)

Air conditioning and student performance | Marketplace

And we all perform better at certain temperatures. “The Goldilocks zone seems to be somewhere in the mid-60s,” said Jisung Park, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and author of several studies that look at how heat affects students. One study found the more hot days students experience, the less they learn overall. “It’s a slow, hidden burn, if you will,” Park said. “These little disruptions to learning, maybe we don’t notice them on a day-to-day basis, but over time, they appear to add up to something meaningful.”

Is S.F. mayor’s transgender homeless plan constitutional? | SFGate

UCLA law professor Adam Winkler echoed Chemerinsky, saying the law would likely be upheld if it were challenged. “The data shows very strongly that transgender and nonconforming people are far more likely to end up homeless,” he said. “So, as long as that’s the case, a targeted policy that tries to help that community is likely to be permissible because the government has a good reason to do it.”

China no longer world’s biggest movie market | Barron’s

“There have been more hurdles that Hollywood films have had to face in accessing the Chinese market. These include both official access (major blockbuster films like “The Eternals” and “Shang-Chi” not being approved for release) and nonofficial censure (poor box-office response to films that are released like “Wonder Woman 1984” due to a surge in anti-American sentiment),” said Michael Berry, director of UCLA’s Center for Chinese Studies.

Tony Thurmond’s tenure as California schools chief | CalMatters

“He conveyed to me that it would generate a set of ideas that would help arm him to generate some policy,” said Tyrone Howard, a UCLA professor who also sat on the Black student achievement task force. “Rarely do I hear folks try to connect to direct legislation.”

Baby formula crisis and fixing the supply chain | Barron’s

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) Many have attributed the baby formula crisis to a lack of competition, overregulation, and the government nutrition program known as WIC. But the Food and Drug Administration’s failure to do its own job is the root cause.

What products can prevent migraines? | BuzzFeed News

Whether you know someone who gets migraines or have experienced them yourself, you likely know that these excruciatingly painful headaches can be debilitating. The good news is that we have a better understanding of migraines than ever before, according to Angel Moreno, a nurse practitioner at the UCLA Goldberg Migraine Program who specializes in non-pharmacologic migraine remedies. “Migraine, for a long time, was a very invisible disease,” Moreno said.

California’s rent relief program needs fixing | CalMatters

(Commentary by UCLA’s Paula Nazario) California’s rent relief program was one of the few measures offered to help make sure families didn’t lose their housing. Yet our state leaders allowed the program to end without offering any other solution to stem evictions. California must invest some of its budget surplus in reopening the program and ensuring that communities of color have the support needed to apply successfully.

Biden and COVID in federal prisons | STAT

The Biden administration is trying to finally unsnarl the federal Bureau of Prisons’ response to the coronavirus pandemic … “It’s too little too late, but I’m glad to see it still,” said Joshua Manson, the communications manager for the UCLA Law COVID-19 Behind Bars Data Project. “Where was this order a year ago, two years ago, when dozens of people were dying every week?”

How much coffee is healthy? | Mic

The first thing you should consider when you’re trying to suss out the legitimacy of the various coffee drinking advice — or advice about anything, actually — is the money behind the information. Studies funded by the coffee industry itself deserve your scrutiny, says Dana Ellis Hunnes PhD, a registered dietitian in Los Angeles, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and author of “Recipe for Survival: What You Can Do to Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life.” Instead, Hunnes says, look for advice based on studies funded by independent research entities, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH).