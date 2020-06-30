UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“It was an uncontrolled, new environment. It started out being research, and research allows everything,” said UCLA’s Leonard Kleinrock (approx. 1:40 mark).

Unlike many families of dying COVID-19 patients, Breed and her family were able to find some comfort in her mother’s final hours because of the 3 Wishes Project, a UCLA Health end-of-life program repurposed to meet the demands of the coronavirus crisis.… The project was developed in Canada but co-launched at UCLA Health in 2017 by Dr. Thanh Neville, an intensive care physician who serves as 3 Wishes’ medical director. It aims to make the end of life more dignified and personalized by fulfilling small requests for dying patients and their families in the ICU.

Falls can be a risk when people with dementia become more agitated, according to David Reuben, who directs the University of California, Los Angeles Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program in Los Angeles.

“What it’s telling us is that people are going to restaurants and they’re sitting in places where they are going to be exposed to others, because you’re not going to be eating with your mask on. You’re going to be likely to get infected if there’s somebody near you who has coronavirus,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 4:20 mark; Rimoin was also interviewed on MSNBC and CNN.)

“At the end of the day, it’s really not telling us for sure what’s happening in the community,” said Ron Brookmeyer, a biostatistician and dean at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “A falling positivity rate could be reflecting just that there’s a skew now, a shifting of who’s coming in for testing.” Nonetheless, Brookmeyer said the recent increase in California’s positivity rate is a “troubling early warning sign,” adding that rising hospitalizations and deaths could follow.

It can take two weeks for the virus to incubate in the body, and an additional week or two after that to result in the hospitalization of severely ill people. That means more people may have gotten exposed to the virus around the week of Memorial Day or shortly thereafter, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (Kim-Farley was also interviewed on NPR’s “Morning Edition”.)

“When you feel anxiety, try to be specific about what underlying fears you have,” said UCLA’s Dr. Jena Lee.

“Overall, it is a pretty well done study,” Otto Yang, a professor of medicine and associate chief of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA,” told Gizmodo. “But there are at least two big caveats that haven’t been discussed very much that need to be kept in mind.” One issue is that antibodies aren’t always the most important thing when it comes to fending off a disease we’ve had before, Yang said.

The road to recovery for the U.S. economy from the COVID-19 pandemic could be a very long one, predicts David Shulman, senior economist at UCLA Anderson School of Management in a recently published quarterly research report. Shulman said the current economic damage created by lockdowns and closures that have been put in place for months goes well beyond a garden-variety economic recession. “To call this crisis a recession is a misnomer,” he warned. (Also: New York Post and Business Insider.)

“I hope it’s not losing steam, because part of what we know is that much of this came out of the push for police reform. I think we cannot lose sight of the fact that issues of racial justice go beyond police brutality,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

Neil Garg is interested in developing chemical gadgets to help solve problems in society. In California, marijuana is now legal. But like alcohol, its use can impair driving. Neil Garg is developing a THC breathalyser. THC, tetrahydrocannabinol is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. His device would use electricity and an oxidation reaction.

Asian-Americans and Latinos in California and two other states went to the polls in smaller numbers for this year’s primary election compared with the same period four years ago, according to a UCLA report published Thursday. The report, written by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Initiative and UCLA Asian American Studies Center, also revealed that fewer ballots were cast in high-density Latino precincts in Los Angeles and Orange counties in the 2020 primary election than in the 2016 primary election. (UCLA’s Sonja Diaz and Natalie Masuoka are quoted.)

A new study by UCLA professors offers a new way to understand how unfounded conspiracy theories emerge online. The research, which combines sophisticated artificial intelligence and a deep knowledge of how folklore is structured, explains how unrelated facts and false information can connect into a narrative framework that would quickly fall apart if some of those elements are taken out of the mix. (UCLA’s Vwani Roychowdhury and Timothy Tangherlini are quoted.)

“I’d recommend shopping around for non-dairy alternatives to ice cream, such as soy, almond and coconut-milk-based products,” [UCLA’s Dana Hunnes] explains. “I’d also say that having a small portion daily would be acceptable for these non-dairy varieties, meaning around a quarter or half cup, maximum. Too much more than that, and you’re probably getting more calories, sugar and carbohydrates than you need.”