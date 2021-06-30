UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“It’s just a small inconvenience for those who have been vaccinated to try to be good citizens by wearing masks indoors,” said Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist and professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Hopefully this can be a wake-up call for those who are still on the fence about getting vaccinated to become vaccinated so that we can all stop wearing masks.” (Kim-Farley was also interviewed by KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”.)

It is possible there isn’t one cause but several, engineering experts said, including multiple damage points and flaws that eventually triggered a failure. Jiann-Wen Ju, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles who specializes in construction defects, likened it to someone who has a slow-moving, underlying chronic condition, that then suddenly manifests as something serious, such as a heart attack. “That person at some point just collapses,” he said.

Black In X leaders tell Nature that they are proud of how their collective efforts have helped to amplify the voices of Black scientists, but there is still much work to be done to dismantle oppression in science — work that requires direct action by institutions. “The onus is not on us to fix racism in the academy,” says Samantha Theresa Mensah, a materials chemist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and co-founder of #BlackInChem.

UCLA professor of law emeritus Gari Blasi pointed out that temporary shelters are more costly than housing, and called Faulconer’s plan “the most cynical way to respond to the court restriction of bulldozing encampments.” “Trying to deal with this with police and shelters will not remove all the people who are living outdoors,” said Blasi, who specializes in public interest policy and law with a focus on homelessness. “But it will move them from one place to another and typically to a place where neighbors have less political influence.”

“The bill would reverse the dramatic growth of the Delaware bankruptcy court and adversely affect Delaware’s economy,” said Lynn LoPucki, a law professor at the University of California in Los Angeles.

Botanist Terry Huang, assistant director of the UCLA Mildred E. Mathias Botanical Garden, said he’s curious to see how much more realistic tree towers can become. But his curiosity comes with some dread. “For me, it’s like hiding something,” Huang said. “When we are losing the distinction of what is ‘natural,’ and what is made by us, that’s where it is a little uncomfortable for me.”

It can also create a hostile social environment, which in turn can contribute to mental health disorders, said Ilan H. Meyer, a public policy scholar at the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law who researches L.G.B.T.Q. health disparities, and can discourage bisexual people from accessing the community’s resources and support. (Also: MarketWatch.)

Hengchen Dai, an assistant professor at UCLA, tested the text message strategy with the Covid-19 vaccine. Dai and her coauthor, Silvia Saccardo, an assistant professor at Carnegie Mellon University, found that text message reminders could boost Covid-19 vaccination rates at the UCLA Health system by as much as 3.4 percentage points. (Dai is quoted.)

Both the object’s size and its looming proximity have captivated astronomers. “It’s very exciting,” says David Jewitt of the University of California, Los Angeles.

But with one-third of all households on Earth owning at least one dog and almost one-quarter of households owning at least one cat, any cost is going to add up. “If you take small numbers and multiply them by really big numbers, you still end up with really big numbers,” says Gregory Okin, a professor at UCLA’s Institute of Environment and Sustainability.

“I think in many ways it was a message directed to Israelis, to remind them that Israel has a permanent place in the region. To show how much Israel is being accepted into the region, after decades of being ostracized,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman.

UCLA engineers have demonstrated successful integration of a novel semiconductor material into high-power computer chips to reduce heat on processors and improve their performance. The advance greatly increases energy efficiency in computers and enables heat removal beyond the best thermal-management devices currently available. The research was led by Yongjie Hu, an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. (Hu is quoted.)