UCLA in the News

Roe decision takes aim at college students | Inside Higher Ed

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Christina Christie and Eileen Strempel) More than half of people who access abortion are in their 20s, which means many are likely to be pursuing higher education. In fact, studies show that one in seven people who had an abortion did so in order to continue their education … The ruling therefore takes direct aim at our nation’s college students. Even more distressing is the realization that the impacts are felt most profoundly by our students of color and by individuals from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

Heat, drought will permanently scar California | Los Angeles Times

Also likely to be affected by aridification are California’s trees. Drier soils and intense summer heat waves will worsen the two main causes of massive die-offs in Western forests: bark beetle outbreaks and wildfires, according to UCLA climate scientist Park Williams. And because so many of the state’s forests are full of trees that were established under wetter, cooler conditions, “it is therefore very likely that when vegetation comes back after these mass tree mortality events, we’ll get something different than what was there before,” Williams said.

Will California gun control legislation survive? | Los Angeles Times

Experts are divided over how much California’s toughest-in-the-nation gun laws will be eroded by the court ruling. “This will have a broad impact on laws in California particularly,” predicts UCLA law professor Adam Winkler, who specializes in firearms laws. “The court has signaled it is going to be much more skeptical of gun laws.”

Big cats in urban jungles | Associated Press

Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles, and how people can best live alongside them — lessons that may be applicable to more places in coming decades. “In the future, there’s going to be more cities like this, as urban areas further encroach on natural habitats,” said biologist Audra Huffmeyer, who studies mountain lions at the University of California, Los Angeles. “If we want to keep these large carnivores around on the planet, we have to learn to live with them.”

First Amendment fight may loom post-Roe | New York Times

In states where abortion is outlawed, for instance, how can women be informed of their options elsewhere? Will media outlets be free to publish advertisements across state lines from providers operating in states where abortion has not been outlawed — as the Supreme Court long ago ruled they could? … “There will be some tougher questions,” said Eugene Volokh, a professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Let’s say you’re deliberately advertising in a Texas newspaper and say, ‘Would you like an abortion? Go to this New Mexico abortion clinic.’ Can Texas prohibit that?”

Even ‘good fires’ can now turn disastrous | New York Times

“The reality is, there is no ‘no fire’ option,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “There is no future in which we somehow manage to suppress all these fires that also does not have any prescribed fires.” That’s how he presents the landscape: not a choice between fire or no fire. “The choice is what kind of fire,” he said.

Supporting LGBTQ children’s mental health | CNN

About 9.5% of youth ages 13 to 17 in the United States belong to the LGBTQ community, according to a 2020 survey conducted by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.

L.A.’s heat officer aims to help vulnerable communities | California Healthline

“Neighborhoods in South Los Angeles send an additional 20 to 30 people to the emergency room on heat days compared to 2 additional people from wealthier neighborhoods,” said Dr. David Eisenman, director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters at UCLA. Eisenman will work with [chief heat officer Marta] Segura to identify climate-vulnerable communities.

Does Plan B expire? Facts about the ‘morning after’ pill | Health

“As a physician, I never recommend taking expired medication,” Aparna Sridhar, MD, an OB-GYN with UCLA Health, told Health. “Not just because of the efficacy, but you just don’t know why the expiration date may be what it is. So safety and efficacy are the two major concerns.” There’s no data on adverse events resulting from the use of expired emergency contraceptive pills, added Dr. Sridhar, but less effective medication may result in unplanned pregnancy.

20 foods with vitamin C you’ll want to try | Self

Vitamin C, which is a water-soluble vitamin, is a key player in the formation of blood vessels, cartilage, muscle, and the skin-smoothing protein collagen. “In fact, it’s perhaps even more important in collagen formation than protein is,” Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and author of “Recipe for Survival,” tells SELF.

Roe decision could cause ob-gyn brain drain | Scientific American

According to a study published in April in Obstetrics & Gynecology, 128 of the 286 ob-gyn residency programs in the U.S. are located in the 26 states that either had “trigger laws” already in place to restrict abortion or are likely to restrict it … “I worry that when we take abortion training away from ob-gyn residents, we will take away an entire skill set that is useful not only for abortion care but [also] for miscarriage management,” says the study’s lead author Kavita Vinekar, an ob-gyn and researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

Putin’s economy is starting to show cracks | Yahoo News

“The [Russian] economy is not yet showing acute signs of crisis,” Oleg Itskhoki, an economist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Yahoo News. “There is no collapse yet. But everyone expects a deterioration.”

Right to abortion proposed for California constitution | KPCC-FM

The measure would add a “fundamental right” to choose to have an abortion to the state constitution. That’s pretty broad language. UCLA law professor Cary Franklin says it was written that way on purpose. “Constitutions are written in broad terms because they’re kind of like a skeletal outline of the legal system of the jurisdiction. This amendment talks of reproductive freedom; it will join provisions in the California constitution that protects things like liberty, privacy and equal protection.”

COVID vaccine hesitancy among Californians | MyScience

Despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the COVID-19 vaccine, 58.8% of Californians who are not fully vaccinated are still worried about its side effects, according to a new UCLA survey. The finding is among the results of the 2022 California Health Interview Survey Preliminary COVID-19 Estimates Dashboard, published today by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. (UCLA’s Todd Hughes is quoted.)