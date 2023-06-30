UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription.

College admissions could become more subjective | New York Times

“I think a very plausible outcome of this will be that schools will just cheat and say, ‘Let’s see who gets sued,’” said Richard Sander, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has been critical of affirmative action. “The chances of an individual school getting sued are low, and the cost of suing is really high.” (Sander was also interviewed by LAist KPCC-FM’s ‘AirTalk.’ Also: UCLA’s Eddie Cole was interviewed by KCRW-FM’s ‘Press Play’ and CNN, UCLA’s Tyrone Howard was interviewed by KCAL-TV, UCLA’s Jerry Kang was quoted by Axios and UCLA’s Mitchell Chang was quoted by NPR.)

UCLA buys historic downtown L.A. building to increase access | City News Service

UCLA has acquired a historic building in downtown Los Angeles in a step toward expanding student access and strengthening engagement with the city’s diverse communities, the university announced Thursday… “Los Angeles is one of the world’s greatest cities, and our university’s location within it both enriches the UCLA experience and provides us innumerable opportunities to serve our local communities,” Chancellor Gene Block and other UCLA officials wrote in a message to the campus. (Also: KTLA-TV, KABC-TV, KCRW-FM and LAist KPCC-FM.)

You might want to rethink taking melatonin as a sleep aid | CNN

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Jennifer Martin) You may know someone who has taken melatonin to help them sleep. Perhaps you’ve even taken it yourself. According to a study published in the medical journal JAMA, Americans took more than double the amount of melatonin in 2018 than they took in 2008. This dramatic increase in use of melatonin reflects our inclination to try “shortcuts” to get a good night’s sleep. Melatonin isn’t the first one and it surely won’t be the last.

Homelessness on L.A. County streets skyrockets 40% in 5 years | LAist

The latest point-in-time count also showed a large year-over-year increase — 18% — in people considered “chronically homeless,” defined as being on the streets for at least one year during the last four years and having a disabling health condition. Researchers suspect the driving factor there is people’s “negative health outcomes are starting to pile up” as they stay on the streets longer, said Randall Kuhn, a professor at the UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health who was a lead demographer on the count. (Kuhn was also interviewed by LAist KPCC-FM’s ‘AirTalk.’)

Supreme Court decision could impact racial equity in higher ed | ABC News

The average Black-to-white student graduation rate gap at the top dozen public universities that do not use affirmative action was 10.1%, according to research from the University of California, Los Angeles. The average gap at the top dozen public universities with affirmative action was 6%. (UCLA’s Mitchell Chang was quoted.)

Why wildfire smoke sometimes smells like burning plastic | New York Times

These longer-surviving compounds, such as benzene and formaldehyde, are “certainly a health concern,” said Michael Jerrett, a professor of environmental health science at the U.C.L.A. Fielding School of Public Health.

Birds, honey badgers could be cooperating to steal from bees | Phys.org

People in the 11 communities surveyed have searched for wild honey for generations — including with the help of honeyguide birds. Most communities surveyed were doubtful that honeyguide birds and honey badgers help each other access honey, and the majority (80%) had never seen the two species interact … “Hadzabe hunter-gatherers quietly move through the landscape while hunting animals with bows and arrows, so are poised to observe badgers and honeyguides interacting without disturbing them. Over half of the hunters reported witnessing these interactions, on a few rare occasions,” said Dr. Brian Wood from the University of California, Los Angeles, who co-authored the study.

UCLA students promote birding with LGBTQ+ Pride event | Audubon

Sunday, June 11th was the biggest event of the year for the Audubon on Campus chapter at UCLA, the Bruin Birding Club. It was our very first bird-themed LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, welcoming LGBTQ+ folks and allies to celebrate, build community, and enhance their relationships with birds and the outdoors. We organized a series of events across the day to give attendees a variety of ways to engage with two key ideas.

Reparations task force submits final report | KQED-FM’s ‘The California Report’

The challenge, says Michael Stoll, director of the Black Policy Project at UCLA, is maintaining the momentum around racial justice that propelled the creation of the task force in 2020, in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. “As those events fade, people may have a different view about the level of intensity of support,” said Stoll.