“Well, I think it’s probably an overestimation for African Americans, because African Americans have a long, long history of distrust with policing,” said UCLA’s Brenda Stevenson (approx. 18:15 mark).

“Which death do they choose? Covid-19 or police shooting?” asked Vickie Mays, a distinguished professor of health policy and management at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health who studies health disparities and has been tracking incidents where Black men wearing masks were harassed. “We have African Americans who have been dragged out of stores, who have been ordered by police and store guards to pull their masks down or take their masks off.”

“We are still in the first wave,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “We’ve flattened the curve. However, flattening the curve is a two-edged sword: You have avoided overloading one’s healthcare system, which is really the primary public health goal. But at the same time, it means that you now have lengthened the curve out for a longer period of time.”

“Clearly the major players in Hollywood, whether they’re large companies or divisions of large companies, need to look at themselves in the mirror right now and ask themselves about the degree to which they’re part of the problem or part of the solution,” said Darnell Hunt, director of UCLA’s Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies and the force behind a major annual report on diversity in Hollywood, alluding to studio executives and other people in power.

“I’m particularly concerned that we are going to see community transmission of this virus because of the protests. The protests are necessary, absolutely, and I’m not at all describing a need to reduce the protests. What I’m looking to encourage is a harm reduction approach, so that less people are infected by COVID-19 during the protests that may occur,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Eisenman (approx. 1:00 mark. Eisenman was also quoted by CNBC and the Associated Press).

Although federal regulations in the U.S. have spurred dramatic improvements in outdoor air quality, indoor air remains largely unregulated. Many pollutants are now more concentrated inside of our buildings than outside of them. “People think the outdoor air in cities is not that great,” says Yifang Zhu, an air pollution researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles. “But usually the indoor air is worse.”

Dr. Russell Buhr, assistant professor of medicine in the division of pulmonary and critical care at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, told Fox News, without proper attention, an asthma attack brought on by irritants in tear gas could be lethal. Buhr also detailed how tear gas and pepper spray have “demonstrated health risks.”

“It’s the No.1 public institution in the country. You don’t know when you’re going to have an opportunity to be a part of something bigger than yourself, that is special in that way that is elite. For me, the opportunity and the challenge of maintaining UCLA being elite but also building on that storied history and tradition and building on that for how we’re moving forward in the future, that was really enticing to me,” [said UCLA’s Martin Jarmond].

“I’m feeling better. People are mobilizing. They are protesting peacefully. They are letting the world know that they’ve had enough. They’re fed up and they want to see change,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.

“There are some gun sales that happen without a background check that are perfectly lawful. If you buy a gun from someone who’s not a federally licensed dealer, you don’t have to go through a background check. And, number two, it’s not every single person who goes through a background check ultimately completes the sale. So we don’t have perfect numbers, but the best we have is background check data,” [said UCLA’s Adam Winkler].

“This is a substantial increase in what we have typically thought of as endangered,” said Daniel Blumstein, an ecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research.