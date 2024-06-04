UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“I believe now more than ever that AI has the potential to transform health care,” [said UCLA’s Dr. Corey Arnold.] (UCLA’s Dr. Steven Raman was also featured.)

UCLA is a campus full of life, diversity and Bruin pride. For hundreds of students on campus, that also includes Armenian pride. (UCLA students Mary Keushkerian and Lusin Yengibaryan were featured.)

We’re living in a time where journalists around the country continue to lose jobs at an alarming rate. A new study finds a strong tie between local reporting and what happens in our elections. Researchers at UCLA and Duke University examined how people vote on funding for critical infrastructure needs. (UCLA’s Megan Mullin was featured.)

“A lot of Mexicans living abroad, especially in California, especially in Los Angeles, went out,” said UCLA’s Gaspar Rivera-Salgado (approx. 1:53 mark).

UCLA economist Brian Wheaton says this is the exact type of company that’s vulnerable to increased costs of any nature. “Those business that are ... not doing very well, near the shutdown margin, this increase in costs when they try to pass it on their consumers, ... it may be the thing that pushes them over the edge into a situation where they go out of business,” Wheaton said. “ I think that’s the sort of thing we’re seeing in the case of Rubio’s.”

A new study finds that the shape and depth of the ocean floor explain up to 50% of the changes in depth at which carbon has been sequestered in the ocean over the past 80 million years … “We were able to show, for the first time, that the shape and depth of the ocean floor play major roles in the long-term carbon cycle,” said Matthew Bogumil, the paper’s lead author and a UCLA doctoral student of earth, planetary and space sciences. (UCLA’s Carolina Lithgow-Bertellon was also quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

Geochemist Beth Ann Bell, an assistant researcher at UCLA’s department of earth, planetary and space sciences, said the very light isotope values “made a strong case” for interactions between rock and fresh water during the Hadean period, which implied some amount of dry land at that time. She wasn’t involved in the study.