In these protests, rage and anger over racism and police abuses have been compounded by outrage at another of America’s most profound issues — growing income inequality. In an annual countywide survey by the Luskin School of Public Affairs at University of California, Los Angeles, nearly two-thirds of residents under 40 said this year that the Los Angeles area was not a place where people who worked hard could succeed, but rather “a place where the rich keep getting richer, and the average person cannot get ahead.”

Anti-racism “is fundamentally identifying the structures, policies and beliefs that create racism in society,” said Terence Keel, an associate professor at UCLA with a split appointment in the Department of African American Studies and the school’s Institute for Society and Genetics. “Anti-racism work involves education, it involves organizing, and it involves knowledge-sharing at its core.”

Safiya Noble, an associate professor in the departments of information studies and African American studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that these efforts show a “lot more savvy among organizers responding to state violence” about the technologies used to surveil movements for social justice. “The use of everyday, mundane technologies like tip reporting websites for reporting if you see someone doing something wrong is how repressive social control gets normalized,” she said.

Plus, the protests have led to large numbers of people congregating, standing close together and yelling, which creates opportunities for further spread of the virus, said UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Timothy Brewer. “There will likely be an increase in cases,” he said. “But that has to be balanced against the fact that people are worried about other things too — they’re worried about democracy, and their ability to voice their opinions, and they’re worried about racial injustice.”

But these concerns are almost certainly unfounded, argues Joanna C. Schwartz, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law and an expert in police accountability.… “Although eliminating qualified immunity would increase access to the courts, clarity about the law, and transparency about the conduct of government officials,” Dr. Schwartz says, “it would not fundamentally shift dynamics that make it difficult for plaintiffs to redress constitutional violations and deter official misconduct.”

About 40% of those who took the drug developed non-serious side effects — mostly nausea, stomach upset, and diarrhea. The drug did not cause any serious side effects, according to the study. ”This is very useful information about hydroxychloroquine,” said Otto Yang, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and an infectious disease specialist at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, California.

“Mass gatherings occurred in many locations across the country, resulting in close contacts and lack of social distancing. Though many demonstrators wear masks, the chances of COVID-19 infections increase tremendously,” Zhang Zuofeng, professor of epidemiology and associate dean for research with the school of public health at University of California, Los Angeles, told Xinhua on Tuesday.

To some, the current unrest in Southern California feels a lot like it did following the Rodney King verdict in 1992. Brenda Stevenson, professor and Nickoll Family Endowed Chair in History at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Inside the Issues that both of the incidents have a central idea behind the movements. “What stands out during both of those episodes, and so many more, is the notion that black people do not receive justice in our society, particularly at the hands of those people who should be protecting us, the police,” she explained.

Domestic violence cases rose after Los Angeles and Indianapolis introduced stay-at-home rules to help stop the spread of COVID-19, researchers say. “Shelter-in-place rules, by mandating more time at home, are very likely to increase the volume of domestic or intimate partner violence, which thrives behind closed doors,” said senior author Jeffrey Brantingham, a professor of anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Immigrant families in California are experiencing some of the same financial challenges as everyone else, if not more, while also being excluded from some of the benefits that other Californians are able to access right now,” said Till von Wachter, professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles.

[UCLA’s Tunette] Powell approaches her kids’ questions with honesty and a level of complexity based on their age. When her five-year-old son asked, “Are police bad?,” she knew he’d take her answer as specific to the law enforcement officers they see in their community and that it wasn’t the right time to talk about policing as part of a larger system or institution. “I do think that there’s something to be said about letting them know that not every police officer is good,” Powell said.

As protests continue nationwide and across the globe over the death of George Floyd, UCLA education professor Dr. Tyrone Howard joined ABC7 via Skype to discuss peace protests throughout Southern California… The UCLA professor says over the weekend there was a lot of raw emotion and anger spilling over, but believes time gives people an opportunity to make sense out of what they’ve seen. Howard says time gives people a chance to organize, mobilize and bring together a “multiethnic, multiracial, multiage, multigender coalition.”

In Los Angeles, meanwhile, recent testing criteria left some infected people unable to get tested and subsequently included in official case counts for some time, if at all, says David Hayes-Bautista, who established the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA. “It’s still hard to get a test,” Hayes-Bautista says. “Now what we’re seeing is Latinos entering the data systems way after they should’ve been tested, way after they should’ve gotten some primary care, and still being overexposed.”

David Eisenman, the director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters at UCLA, said some of the rise was to be expected as counties accelerate plans to reopen and warm weather draws Californians to beaches and parks. An increase in testing, too, could play a role. “It’s not terribly surprising, given the timing. It’s to be expected as more people are moving and interacting in the community,” said Eisenman.