(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Ahlam Chemlali) In early May, standing at the border fence between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, I was reminded of the Mediterranean Sea, Europe’s “natural border.” I met young Haitians and people from other countries fleeing political instability and violence — their wearied faces and stories of perilous journeys through multiple countries tragically echoed the many migrants I’ve met in North Africa. And now the next phase of U.S. migration policy seems doomed to also follow Europe’s failed approach.

But a report released this week by the UCLA Asian American Studies Center argues that Asian Americans, now the third-largest racial group in the city, still lack representation. The report, called “Asian American, Latino, Black and White Voters in Los Angeles City Elections: Racial Diversity and Representation in 2020 and 2022,” identifies three major issues with Asian American voters. (UCLA’s Natalie Masuoka was quoted. Also: Rafu Shimpo.)

University of California Los Angeles sociology professor Min Zhou has long observed the evolution of American Chinatowns, and has seen similar trends of “new Chinatowns” flourishing in American ethnoburbs, while historic centres struggle to attract younger generations. Dr Zhou says there were similarities between what is taking place in Australia, in that traditional Chinatowns were generally populated by older generations, and are more monocultural, mostly Cantonese, meaning there’s plenty of yum cha, but not a lot of Sichuan hot pots or Lanzhou noodles.

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in understanding how our brains consolidate memories during sleep. In the first study of its kind, scientists were able to enhance memories in sleeping participants by stimulating specific regions of their brains in unison. … Lead author Itzhak Fried, a neurosurgeon at the University of California, Los Angeles, implanted electrodes in the brains of epileptic patients and monitored their brain activity during deep sleep. By stimulating the relevant areas in a synchronized manner, the researchers aimed to enhance memory consolidation. (Also: KTLA-TV.)

A new targeted therapy medicine can extend the amount of time people with a subtype of glioma are on treatment without their cancer worsening, according to an international trial co-led by UCLA. The discovery provides a potential new therapeutic option for those suffering from the slow-growing but lethal brain tumour. … Dr Timothy Cloughesy, a professor of neuro-oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and co-senior author of the study, said the availability of a treatment that enables patients to go for longer periods of time between chemotherapy and radiation treatments could have a major impact. (Also: Scienmag.)

Dr. David Reuben, director of the Multicampus Program in Geriatrics Medicine and Contrology at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, agrees. He equates aging, a normal biological phenomenon, to a “computer processor up in your brain that doesn’t work quite as quickly.” An example: When a word or phrase is “on the tip of your tongue,” and you find yourself saying, “give me a couple of minutes and it will pop back in.” Such retrieval deficits are “very common with aging,” he says.

For incarcerated people, days of tackling 21st-century problems with a pen and paper, however, may be coming to an end. Havens co-founded a national nonprofit, the Prison Mathematics Project (PMP), to help other people in prison overcome the challenges of studying mathematics there. Advised by Amit Sahai, a computer scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, the project has already paired 171 incarcerated people in 27 states with a mentor to work on topics from combinatorics to abstract algebra.

An international research team led by UCLA astrophysicists has confirmed the existence of the faintest galaxy ever seen in the early universe. The galaxy, called JD1, is one of the most distant identified to date, and it is typical of the kinds of galaxies that burned through the fog of hydrogen atoms left over from the Big Bang, letting light shine through the universe and shaping it into what exists today. (UCLA’s Guido Roberts-Borsani and Tommaso Treu were quoted.)

“I don’t think they were anti-Semitic. I don’t think they were motivated by anti-Semitism. At least, it’s not so clear that there was any anti-Semitic intent. And I don’t think she invoked anti-Semitic tropes, as some have suggested,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman (approx. 2:10 mark).

Abigail Saguy is a sociology professor at UCLA who wanted to find out who supports this plan. “I interviewed activists who were engaged in gender issues. These included LGBTQ activists, feminist activists and conservative activists,” [said Saguy.] And she found, not surprisingly, that 90 percent of the progressives are open to having the option of marking an ‘X’.

The number of people seeking help online is a fraction of the 94,900 transgender adults estimated to live in Florida by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, which looked at state-level, population-based surveys. Many, if not most, will stay.