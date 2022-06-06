UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Is economic forecast as bad as Elon Musk says? | Los Angeles Times

“Broadly, even the tech sector continues to hire, manufacturing is incredibly strong right now and consumption and business investment is strong in the U.S., even as the U.S. Fed is increasing interest rates to control inflation,” said Leo Feler, a senior economist at UCLA Anderson Forecast.

Asylum-seekers lack legal counsel, face deportation | NBC News

“Through this Docket, the Biden administration is not only denying families seeking asylum their day in court, but also punishing children, some less than a year old, by entering deportation orders that will follow them for the rest of their lives, leaving them vulnerable to deportation without ever receiving a day in court,” Ahilan Arulanantham, faculty co-director for the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at UCLA School of Law, said in a statement. (UCLA’s Hiroshi Motomura is also quoted.)

How handguns, assault weapons affect human body | National Public Radio

Where the projectile lands is critical, added Dr. Eric Savitsky, a trauma surgeon at UCLA Medical Center. “From a survivability and morbidity perspective, what the bullets hit, whether (bullets are) small caliber or large calibers, is the primary determinant of patient outcomes,” he said.

Mental health professionals are not clairvoyant | Washington Post

(Commentary by UCLA’s Vivien Burt, Robin Berman and Sonya Rasminsky) A diagnosis is not a prophecy. Risk assessment is about probabilities, but probabilities cannot tell us what a person will do on any given day. We know that a history of violence increases one’s risk of future violence, but we cannot know what form that violence could take, or whether it will happen tomorrow, five years from now or never.

Supply chain hinges on deal between workers, shippers | Los Angeles Times

Port congestion “has improved,” said Christopher S. Tang, a distinguished professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management who studies supply chains, but “this will be short-lived because the tsunami is coming.” The peak ocean liner shipping season typically picks up in August for the back-to-school and holiday seasons, and retailers burned by delays in previous years are getting a head start in anticipation. Combined with a backlog of ships idling at port in Shanghai, which has been subject to strict COVID-19 lockdowns, Tang believes another crunch will arrive soon.

Three ways to stop school shootings | CNN

Democratic and Republican officials offer differing and often conflicting takes. Limiting access to guns, which faces determined opposition from the right, holds the greatest promise of making a difference. But there is also a powerful case to be made for an “all of the above” approach. In a 2018 opinion piece, Ron Avi Astor, now a professor at UCLA, offered seven solutions involving a variety of approaches that could help. He argues that they are still valid.

Statewide heat wave on tap for California | Los Angeles Times

“Pretty rare to see some potential for meaningful June rainfall in parts of NorCal immediately before what could be a prolonged and potentially record-breaking heatwave just a few days later,” tweeted UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain.

Two distinct monkeypox variants found in U.S. | NBC News

That possibility, in turn, raises questions about how long monkeypox has been circulating outside Africa and how transmissible the virus is. “This is like tuning in to a new television series and we don’t know what episode we’ve landed on,” Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said. “We’re now just starting to get some of the origin story.” (Rimoin was also quoted about outbreaks by USA Today and was interviewed by CNN International and KCAL-TV – approx. 1:25 mark.)

Red-flag warnings hit record levels in parts of state | San Francisco Chronicle

“California and the rest of the West and much of the country are experiencing more critical fire weather days,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist. “And the early red-flag warnings are an example of that.”

Why this COVID wave feels different | The Atlantic

The UCLA epidemiologist Tim Brewer said he’s confident that COVID is settling into similar seasonal patterns as illnesses such as the flu and the cold. We’ve seen smaller waves before outside of the winter months, he pointed out. “What’s going on right now is very similar to what happened if you look back at 2020, around June through July. It had this gradual rise in cases and then things kind of leveled off for a while. Hopefully [soon] they’ll level off.”

How to learn a heritage language | National Public Radio

The shame many heritage language-learners feel comes from a very real place, says Maria Carreira, co-founder of the National Heritage Language Resource Center at UCLA. It doesn’t help when native speakers (often relatives) tease you — “It’s so cute the way you say that!” — or say things like, “Oh you don’t know this language. Shame on you!”

What the 1960s tell us about higher education today | Forbes

[Ellen] Schrecker is now considered the most prominent historian of the political history of higher education. According to Robin D.G. Kelley, a historian at UCLA, in “The Last Promise,” Schrecker “debunks the popular image of the 1960s university as one of unremitting student rebellion, wild-eyed tenured radicals, and cowering administrators.”

Treating gun violence as a public health epidemic | USA Today

Dr. Michael Rodriguez is tired of “thoughts and prayers” … A father, physician and professor at University of California, Los Angeles, Rodriguez is co-director of the university’s Firearm Violence Prevention Center, and has studied gun violence as a public health issue for almost three decades. (Rodriguez is quoted.)

Partisan divide on guns just grows larger | The Hill

Some experts have postulated that the absence of a unified response from Congress following mass shootings is at least a contributing factor to the discrepancy between the United States and other developed nations when it comes to curbing them. “Part of that reason must be cultural, environmental, what the particular politics and environment of a particular place is,” said Adam Winkler, a constitutional law expert at the UCLA School of Law. “It may be that a culture that all comes together to support gun safety regulation in the wake of a mass shooting becomes a nation where mass shootings are less likely to happen.” (Winkler is also interviewed about gun politics by NPR’s “Weekend Edition.”)

Prioritizing physical health in autism | Spectrum

For the past two years, Alice Kuo has led the Autism Intervention Research Network on Physical Health (AIR-P), a federally funded multi-center collaboration that aims to understand and improve the physical health of autistic individuals … Under the direction of Kuo, professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles, the AIR-P has plans to better align the network’s goals with those of autistic people. They have also expanded their efforts to include sexual and reproductive health, motor impairments and the notoriously challenging transition from adolescent to adult health care. (Kuo is interviewed.)

L.A. appoints first chief heat officer | KCBS-TV

David Eisenman, a specialist in public health with the UCLA School of Medicine, also spoke at Friday’s event, where he said, “On any day with extreme heat, emergency rooms in Los Angeles see an additional one-thousand five-hundred patients. We estimate an additional sixteen people die on a single day of heat in Los Angeles County, and that by the fifth day of a heat wave there are 40 extra deaths that day.”