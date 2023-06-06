UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The climate pledge is voluntary, but hospital sustainability experts insist it’s not the usual feel-good exercise. … “It’s been a catalyst,” said Sarah Brockhaus, the sustainability programs manager of UCLA Health, sipping from a recyclable cup in a hospital cafeteria. “It’s a public pledge … we will be held accountable.” There’s also a trickle-down effect in terms of knowledge and experience, she said, for smaller hospitals and those with fewer resources than a place like UCLA. “The work we are doing will be shared.”

Perhaps the best way to sum up what it means to be neurotypical is the definition by Dr. Catherine Lord, the George Tarjan Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry and Education at UCLA’s Semel Institute of Neuroscience and Human Behavior. “I think neurotypicals just means anyone who doesn’t identify or hasn’t been identified as having whatever identity is being focused on within neurodiversity,” Lord wrote to Salon. “Though I don’t have autism, and probably would be referred to as neurotypical by some people, I think other people would call me all kinds of things!”

It’s also important to sequence the genetics of children with cancer, said Paul Boutros, a cancer data scientist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. On the order of 30% to 60% of children with cancer will benefit from getting their genes sequenced, both to match the child to the right course of therapy and to reduce treatment toxicity. Children who receive the chemo drug cisplatin, for instance, are at high risk for hearing loss if they have certain mutations, he said.