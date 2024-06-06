UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

One in six patients in primary care reported cannabis use, with 35% of those using at levels indicating moderate- to high-risk for cannabis use disorder, new UCLA research finds … “Patients may not tell their primary care providers about their cannabis use, and their doctors may not ask about it,” said lead author Dr. Lillian Gelberg, professor of family medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. (Also: NPR News.)

“People who are doing physical labor outside … if they are not cooling themselves well, they end up in the ER,” said UCLA’s Dr. Haig Aintablian (approx. :45 mark. Also: UCLA’s Kelly Turner was interviewed by Spectrum News 1 – approx. 1:00 mark).

“It’s generally accepted that combination treatment works better than anything by itself,” said Dr. Carolyn Goh, an associate clinical professor of dermatology at UCLA Health. That’s because these medications seem to work via different pathways and have different strengths.

Some cardiologists say that doctors must do a better job of helping their patients reduce blood pressure to currently recommended levels rather than ponder new recommendations. “I don’t think we need more guidelines,” says Karol Watson, a professor of medicine and cardiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We need to adhere to the guidelines we currently have.”

For a time, [Catherine] Opie, a professor of photography at UCLA, lived in an apartment building with a number of other lesbian neighbors; the group lovingly called the space, near 3rd and Catalina streets in Koreatown, Casa de Estrogen. It was there, in Opie’s living room, that artist Judy Bamber carved “Self-Portrait/Cutting” on the photographer’s back. (Opie was quoted.)

In a recent survey conducted by UCLA researchers, a majority of California school principals, 78%, reported their students had “made hostile or demeaning remarks to LGBTQ classmates.”

The Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, which researches public policy around sexual orientation and gender identity, estimates that about 1.4% of American teenagers ages 13-17 — about 300,000 individuals — identify as transgender.