Scott Cummings, a professor of legal ethics at the UCLA School of Law, said Arguelles probably should have recused himself from the case given his history with Benbrook. But Cummings emphasized that “judicial ethics is one of those murky areas” in the law, in part because judges have past lives as lawyers, and said he wasn’t confident that Arguelles did anything improper.

Scientists have understood for decades how the aurora most likely is created, but they have now been able to simulate it, for the first time, in a lab at the Large Plasma Device (LPD) in UCLA’s Basic Plasma Science Facility. Scientists used a 20-meter long chamber to recreate Earth’s magnetic field using the powerful magnetic field coils on UCLA’s LPD. Inside the chamber, scientists generated a plasma similar to what exists in space near the Earth.

“It would be compounding the tragedy to assign responsibility for the ethical shortcomings of the system to one person, or even one institution,” said Frederick Zimmerman, a UCLA professor who has studied the economics of health equity.

“The guinea pig for this is warehouse workers,” said Chris Tilly, a professor and the department chair of Urban Planning at the University of California Los Angeles, who has studied how technology is changing retail jobs. “Warehouses are much more controlled environments — you don’t have customers wandering around the aisles and abandoned carts and so on. But that’s where a lot of these technologies are adapted from.”

In the U.S., nearly 50% of Latino and Latina transgender adults, nearly 40% of Black transgender adults and 35% of Asian American and Pacific Islander transgender adults live in poverty, according to a study by the UCLA law school think tank The Williams Institute.

What would this housing look like? Gary Blasi, a UCLA law professor emeritus who has spent most of his career advocating for homeless people, describes it as a place where you can have “autonomy, dignity and privacy.” Specifically, that looks like an apartment; a room in an apartment, house or hotel or motel, with a door, a lock on the door and a window.

Before long, drivers should be able to ask their car for parking suggestions and be prompted by questions — “Do you want to park very close to the place? Are you willing to walk a few blocks?” — to get the best option from a menu of garages near their destination, says Donald Shoup, an urban planning professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“The environment of Jupiter is pretty fierce,” says Margaret Kivelson, professor emeritus at UCLA and research professor at the University of Michigan. “So I wouldn’t be terribly thrilled about being the person to land on Ganymede.” Kivelson was on the science team of NASA’s Galileo mission to Jupiter, the last one to visit Ganymede close up more than two decades ago.

Dr. Mishuana Goeman, a professor in American Indian Studies at the University of California Los Angeles and member of New York’s Tonawanda Band of Seneca tribe, said acknowledgements are “a good start” but that a big catalyst has been the pandemic and murder of George Floyd. “It’s like people suddenly woke up to centuries of atrocities against indigenous and black communities, and are more open to dialogue,” she said.

“What we found by asking tens of thousands of people — what would increase their willingness to get vaccinated — is the kinds of things you’re talking about actually do increase peoples’ willingness to go out and get a shot,” said UCLA’s Lynn Vavreck.

“The murder of George Floyd and the Chauvin trial and conviction will undoubtedly have ripple effects in courts in the Fifth Circuit and elsewhere,” said Joanna Schwartz, a University of California, Los Angeles law professor who researched the Timpa case for a book about police litigation.

“COVID is a reminder that we should care about equity, but even if you don’t want to care about it, you need to care because we’re so interconnected globally,” said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

“I think this is a landmark study,” said Dr. Amar Kishan, an assistant professor and chief of genitourinary oncology service at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has no connection to the trial. “It’s a remarkable achievement. Very few drugs have been able to show improvement for that level of prostate cancer.”

Recent research by UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability showed that 57% of Californians live within a typical walk, bike ride or short drive of a state park. Although 59% of households within these short distances of state parks are disadvantaged — including 1 million youths living below the poverty line — cultural, language and technological barriers discourage these people from visiting.

Biostatistics researcher Christina Ramirez at the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues found that extreme weather at both ends predicted coronavirus spread in combination with population density. “When its really cold, most people remain indoors,” Ramirez said. “And because its cold, they’re not going to open their doors or open their windows, which really helps with ventilation and reduces transmission. “Similarly, when it gets hot, it drives people indoors and drives them together, because air conditioning is quite expensive.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Tom Nunan) As much a testament to its remarkable staying power with youthful audiences and trend-setting, as it is a condemnation of the rest of broadcast TV’s utter disconnection with younger viewers, SNL’s victory should also stand as broadcasting’s day of reckoning. SNL at nearly 47 years old, boasts utter relevancy and timeliness, underlining how terribly irrelevant the rest of broadcast TV has become.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dorothy Chin and Tamra Burns Loeb) The evolving maelstrom that has followed weighs two priorities – the obligation to fulfill one’s job requirements, which in Osaka’s case includes talking to the press – and protecting one’s mental wellness. While a physical injury is routinely accepted as a legitimate reason for not performing aspects of one’s duties, mental or emotional injury has yet to reach the same level of attention or legitimacy.

The history of Boyle Heights is wild and varied, multi-layered and multi-faceted. Although now it’s known largely for its significant Chicano population, the neighborhood has long been an enclave for immigrants and minority groups — including, for much of its early history, Los Angeles’s Jewish population. In May, UCLA’s Leve Center for Jewish Studies launched an exhibit exploring the “Jewish Histories in Multiethnic Boyle Heights” — curated by historian Caroline Luce, Associate Director of UCLA’s Alan D. Leve Center for Jewish Studies. (Luce is quoted.)