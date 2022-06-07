UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Election day in Los Angeles | KABC-TV

“I think here in Southern California and Los Angeles city proper, I think all eyes are especially on the L.A. mayoral primary election. It’s sort of the most salient election on the landscape, and it comes in a two-stage process,” said UCLA’s Efrén Pérez.

Sustainable construction and the green building industry | New York Times

For more than 150 years, cement, steel and concrete have been the primary materials used for construction, and in a world without climate change that wouldn’t be a problem, said Gaurav N. Sant, the inaugural Pritzker professor of sustainability at the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the director of the Institute for Carbon Management. “But there is an urgent need at the moment to reduce emissions, so we either need to produce these construction materials differently or replace them with materials that have a lower carbon footprint,” he said.

Kids and COVID vaccinations | The Atlantic

Annabelle de St. Maurice, a pediatric infectious-disease specialist at UCLA Health, who herself has a six-month-old daughter, sympathizes with some parents’ reluctance. “People feel their child is healthy and not at risk of severe disease, and they think they just don’t need the vaccine,” she told me. But she plans to sign her kid up for her shots “as soon as possible.”

Elon Musk’s fraught Twitter deal | Forbes

“If you want to get a discount on something, you don’t go and say, ‘I want a discount,’” says Andrew Verstein, co-director of UCLA’s Lowell Milken Institute for Business Law and Policy. “You just need to have some pretext on which a seller can go to their constituents and say, ‘Look, this guy drove a hard bargain, and he pointed out some issues, and we were willing to cut a new deal.’”

Summit of the Americas: What’s changed in 30 years? | KNBC-TV

“The goal back then was increasing trade and increasing democracies. Thirty years before the summit, almost every country in Latin America had a military government. Since the summit, virtually none have had it. Success,” said UCLA’s Raul Hinojosa (approx. 0:55 mark).

California’s coming political earthquake | CNN

“What people used to take for granted they can no longer take for granted — on your ability to pay your rent, your ability to walk the streets safely …,” says [Zev] Yaroslavsky, now director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California Los Angeles. “It’s a lack of confidence in government’s ability to respond.”