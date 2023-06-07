UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

This is one of my favorite things about California’s largest, most powerful city: The place doesn’t tend to define its people. The people, in the aggregate, define the place. How that works is the subject of a new book by Zev Yaroslavsky, who has been a Los Angeles civic leader for the last five decades. Now the director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, Yaroslavsky, 74, served for 40 years on the City Council and the county board of supervisors, leaving elective office in 2014. (Yaroslavsky was interviewed.)

“A risk of going to jail or being prosecuted for providing care, it’s going to be a huge disincentive,” said Elana Redfield, Federal Policy Director at the Williams Institute, a think tank at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law researching sexual orientation and gender identity law and public policy. “If you were to provide the care that is recommended by the American Medical Association or the American Psychological Association, then that would be deemed unprofessional conduct, and you could lose your medical license,” Redfield said.

More than three years after the pandemic started sweeping through the California prison system, a report from UCLA offers a new measure of just how bad it was — and which prisons handled it the worst. …“These four facilities were routinely the worst,” said Joseph Gaylin, one of the [UCLA] law students behind the study. “These were the places where there have been the most people highlighting problematic responses — in an egregious sense.” (UCLA law student Kamilah Mims was also quoted.)

Here’s some good news for women with the most common type of breast cancer: Adding a targeted breast cancer drug to hormonal therapy reduced the risk of cancer returning by 25% for women with early-stage disease, a new clinical trial shows. … “The results from the clinical trial have immediate implications for patients,” said Dr. Dennis Slamon, director of clinical and translational research at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Comprehensive Cancer Center. “The findings show this combination is a treatment of choice for patients with stage 2 or stage 3 HR positive/HER2 negative breast cancer,” he added in a university news release.

Scientists from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center have developed a new method to bioprint miniature tumor organoids that are designed to mimic the function and architecture of real tumors. The improved process allows researchers to use an advanced imaging method to study and analyze individual organoids in great detail, which can help researchers identify personalized treatments for people with rare or hard-to-treat cancers. (UCLA’s Dr. Alice Soragni and Dr. Michael Teitell were quoted.)

There is no scientific evidence “of any sort” of a 338x increase in the risk of ailments associated with AIDS caused by COVID vaccines, said Matthew Mimiaga, a professor and vice chair of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, Fielding School of Public Health. “As of now, there is no evidence to suggest that the COVID vaccine is associated with an increase in AIDS-associated diseases or cancers or that incidence has increased.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Daniel Blumstein) When large and warty cane toads were first brought to Australia nearly 100 years ago, they had a simple mission: to gobble up beetles and other pests in the sugarcane fields. Today, though, the toads have become an infamous example of a global problem: biocontrol initiatives gone wrong.

“It has been record-breakingly hot and dry across much of central and western Canada and now in recent days across eastern Canada as well,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles. Conditions there are “highly anomalous,” Swain said. (Swain was also quoted by Fortune.)

Several industry experts said Monday that they were not surprised that DGA had reached a deal before the two other unions. “Historically the directors have always reached quick conclusion with studios,” said Tom Nunan, a lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, as well as a film producer and writer. The DGA tentative deal “doesn’t hurt the leverage or the pursuit of better working conditions for the writers and possibly the actors. But it doesn’t necessarily help.”

Dana Ellis Hunnes, a senior clinical dietitian at UCLA Medical Center, assistant professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and author of “Recipe For Survival,” says there’s not too much difference between avocado oil and olive oil, except for their vitamin E content.

Introduce raw dough into oil heated to 365 degrees Fahrenheit and all kinds of magical things start to happen, says Amy Rowat, a professor of biophysics at the University of California, Los Angeles. The hot oil rapidly evaporates water from the dough’s surface, leaving a crisp shell which hardens while the inside of the doughnut steams. Amino acids and sugars on the doughnut’s edge rearrange themselves in the Maillard reaction, browning the dough and imparting notes of caramel and chocolate.

Scott Cummings, a UCLA law professor who teaches ethics, said that there was no legal requirement that the firm make the emails public, but that it was the ethically correct thing to do because it informed prospective employees and clients of the repugnant views the men held. “Bringing these things to light does go toward protecting the public and alerting the profession to conduct that should be stopped,” Cummings said.

Meanwhile, CityLAB, a university-affiliated research center at UCLA, designed a guidebook for homeowners looking to build one of these small homes. The guidebook provides a step-by-step process to walk people through information needed to submit an application to the city and find lenders, designers and contractors.