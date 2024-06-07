UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

However, a new small study published Thursday and led by the University of California, Los Angeles says that mpox cases are still circulating at low levels in the U.S. and primarily among unvaccinated high-risk groups. Dr. David Talaen, co-lead author and a professor of emergency medicine and infectious diseases at UCLA, said after the 2022 global outbreak, there were small, localized outbreaks seen in cities including Chicago and Los Angeles, so the team wanted to examine if mpox was remerging. (Also: HealthDay News, Medical Xpress and Scienmag.)

Despite economic growth that is expected to continue trending lower than it did during the second half of last year, the nation appears to have dodged the possibility of a recession in 2024, and growth rates are expected to rebound heading into 2025, according to a UCLA forecast released Thursday. “The oft-predicted but never seen ‘recession next quarter’ has now faded in the face of expansionary fiscal policy, a new national industrial policy and a consumer who is happy to continue spending,” UCLA Anderson Forecast Director Jerry Nickelsburg wrote in his national economic outlook. (Also: LAist 89.3-FM.)

“People have been able to buy drugs on Craigslist for a long time,” said Chelsea Shover, a UCLA researcher who studies drug use. “But these ads seem qualitatively different in how brazen a lot of them are.”

One in six patients serviced by a major California health care system said they used marijuana regularly, with many citing health reasons for doing so, a new study finds … “Patients may not tell their primary care providers about their cannabis use, and their doctors may not ask about it,” said study author Dr. Lillian Gelberg, a professor of health policy and management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“We don’t have a national healthcare system that essentially every other high income country in the world has,” said Timothy Brewer, professor of epidemiology at UCLA. “And so we don’t provide vaccines for our population.”

It’s not clear how many California schools might need to install air conditioners or other cooling equipment to comply with the new standards because the state doesn’t track which ones already have them, said V. Kelly Turner, associate director of the Luskin Center for Innovation at the University of California, Los Angeles.