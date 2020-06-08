UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Calling racism a public health crisis, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research Thursday released detailed data on COVID-19 case and death rates by race and ethnicity to underline the fact that black people are dying of the virus at an alarmingly high rate. “As of yesterday, we’ve lost at least 21,750 black lives to COVID-19 in the United States. While black people make up 13% of the U.S. population, they account for 24% of deaths where race is known,’’ said Ninez Ponce, the center’s director.

“It’s never just about the triggering event,” said Darnell Hunt, a professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “They tend to be the result of an explosion of underlying factors that have been simmering for years.” Right now, those underlying factors include people’s relationships with the government and police. But it’s also about their relationships with their communities. “A lot of people from those communities would argue, well, it’s really not my community. In fact, the businesses in this community often exploit me,” Hunt said.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s John Villasenor) For colleges, two things about the fall of 2020 are now abundantly clear. First, much — and perhaps nearly all — instruction will be provided online. And second, colleges are experiencing unprecedented financial shortfalls. That’s why it’s all the more notable that there’s almost no discussion of a solution that could help broaden education access in an online world: a major ramp-up in instructional collaboration across colleges.

“Flying on planes is relatively safe from transmission of infectious particulate if you are not near anyone else,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine, division of infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. “If they are going to pack the plane … then there is a higher risk.”

How many people in L.A. actually have COVID-19? | Los Angeles Times

If you take the average of the two study results, “that still means we probably have 97% of the people still susceptible,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Miranda Yaver, a political scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies public health, decided to join the protests in her city, despite the personal and pandemic risks. Yaver has an endocrine disorder that requires regular treatment, which makes her more vulnerable to COVID-19. Still, she felt compelled to participate. “Silence is what allows for the perpetuation of these disparities,” she said. “I’m scared there will be terrible COVID outbreaks because of these protests, but I’m also scared of what happens when we allow racial injustice to go unchecked.”

“It’s more than just changing policy. It’s about reorienting the function of the institution in our society,” said UCLA’s Isaac Bryan. (Bryan was also interviewed on KPCC-FM).