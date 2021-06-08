UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Speak Up’s findings of racial bias are not unique to LAUSD, said UCLA education professor Tyrone Howard, who also directs the Black Male Institute. “I think LAUSD has taken some steps over the last 15 months ... to try to be more intentional about how it can best support black students and families,” Howard said. “But I think more needs to be done structurally, and the data bear this out.” (A report by the UCLA Center for the Transformation of Schools is also cited.)

The team has a deep bench of talent — in recent years their roster has been stacked with Olympians including Kyla Ross and Madison Kocian, and NCAA champions like Katelyn Ohashi and Peng Peng Lee. But their significance in the sporting world goes beyond medals. Over the past year, as we faced the harsh realities of the pandemic, staged protests against gender-based violence, and collectively reckoned with systemic racism, the UCLA women’s gymnastics team gave us something radical in our timelines: joy.

“I think AMC is doing the right thing,” said Tom Nunan, a lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television and founder of the production company Bull’s Eye Entertainment. “The reason I say that is there’s no question in my mind that Americans want to maintain the option of going out to the movies.”

Finally, I called Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice, a pediatrician who specializes in infectious diseases at UCLA. I wanted to know: When can my 5-year-old get Pfizer, Moderna or J&J? “That’s the million-dollar question,” she told me. “There’s a very strong interest in having these vaccines approved before the school year starts, but I’m not sure how realistic that is.”

“This is a moment when Black identification with Zionism as striving for land and self-determination gave way to a radical critique of Zionism. … The number of African Americans in solidarity with Palestine still represented a minority. It was never the majority,” said UCLA’s Robin D.G. Kelley.

“This kind of rhetoric is something that can encourage some people to take actions into their own hands and to carry out violent attacks either against some of these lawmakers, or even against the Knesset itself, against the Israeli Parliament itself. So there is a real risk of this,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman.

“Vice-President Harris should focus on real improvements of conditions for the majority of Central Americans, especially creating dignified jobs that allow people to earn a living and not simply be a low-wage labor force for the investor companies,” said Cecilia Menjívar, a sociology professor at the University of California in Los Angeles. “And less effort should go on expanding militarized strategies because these lead to more violence.”

While the ninth circuit used to be “famously liberal” and would typically reverse any pro-gun rulings by lower courts, the appointment of new judges by Donald Trump has made the appeals court “much more balanced,” making the court’s ruling on the assault weapon ban case less clear, said Adam Winkler, a firearms law expert at the University of California Los Angeles.

Sean Hecht, co-executive director of UCLA’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, highlighted the possibility that there is “contamination we haven’t discovered” around various hazardous waste facilities in L.A. County because facility owners and regulators don’t have clear enough incentives to track pollution while plants are operating.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Dr. Nina Shapiro) While children and young adults have fared relatively well when it comes to contracting Covid-19 illnesses and tolerating symptoms, as more and more older adults have received vaccines, the pendulum of more severe illness is swinging towards younger and younger individuals.

University of Iowa researchers successfully replicated Earth’s magnetic field after visiting the Large Plasma Device at UCLA, using a 20-metre-long and one-metre-wide tunnel and recreating a miniature version of what happens at a subatomic level. The set-up allowed the researchers to make the waves which propel electrons from space towards Earth and measure the results. (Also: Cosmos, Phys.org, Scienmag and KABC-TV.)

“The most likely causal reason for this is that fruit juice is concentrated sugar without the fiber. This is not surprising at all, as I have seen other studies indicating that fruit juice reacts in the body just as potently as full-sugar sodas,” Dana Ellis Hunnes, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., senior dietitian at UCLA Medical Center and author of the upcoming book “Recipe for Survival,” told Healthline.

“I’m honestly not surprised,” said Dana Hunnes, an adjunct assistant professor in the Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA, who was not involved in the study. “There’s been some data over the years that has indicated that as portion sizes have grown, people also tend to eat more.”