Results of California primary elections | KABC-TV

“I think probably the thing that might be a little bit disconcerting to folks is the low level of turnout. But as I mentioned, you know, part of it is this is how local elections typically are. You don’t see massive turnout, as you do as in national presidential elections,” said UCLA’s Efrén Pérez. (UCLA’s Sonja Diaz and Daniel Thompson were also interviewed about the elections by KPCC-FM.)

Caruso, Bass headed to L.A. mayoral runoff | Los Angeles Times

Angelenos have signaled that they are not happy with the status quo, with one survey showing their view of the quality of life in the Greater L.A. area has reached a low ebb. UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs found Los Angeles County residents this year offering the lowest scores in eight of nine quality-of-life categories since the survey began in 2016.

6 takeaways from Tuesday’s elections | New York Times

“This is about competence,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, who served in local government in Los Angeles for nearly four decades and is now the director of the Los Angeles Initiative at the Luskin School of Public Affairs at the University of California, Los Angeles. “People want solutions,” he said. “They don’t give a damn about left or right. It’s the common-sense problem-solving they seem to be missing. Government is supposed to take care of the basics, and the public believes the government hasn’t been doing that.”

Issues facing San Francisco’s future D.A. | San Francisco Chronicle

Jorja Leap, an adjunct professor of social welfare at UCLA, said that those in favor of cash bail believe it provides an incentive for people to return to court, so they don’t forfeit what they paid. But she said there’s little research to back this up. Washington D.C. ended cash bail in the 1990s; as of 2017, 88% of people released pre-trial made every court appearance, according to NPR.

Democrats cautious on Biden trip to Saudi Arabia | New York Times

“The missile issue is separate from the nuclear concerns in the region,” said Dalia Dassa Kaye, a Middle East expert at the Burkle Center for International Relations at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Now there are concerns of Saudi Arabia creating indigenous missile-building capabilities.”

How Biden can salvage Summit of the Americas | Voice of America

The administration needs to be engaging the region on the root causes of migration and tie it to not only development needs across borders but the climate crisis, said Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda, associate professor in the University of California Los Angeles’ Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies. “We really need to find a framework that potentially ties together most importantly the question of remittances and migration and climate,” Hinojosa-Ojeda told VOA.

Biden’s challenges ahead of the Americas summit | Reuters

Gaspar Rivera-Salgado, Director, UCLA Center for Mexican Studies, says it’s doubtful that a major agreement will be reached during the Summit but sees it as the beginning of a shift in priorities in the Americas. “We have a system in the Americas that is not working, right. We need to have a permanent table, a permanent regional, regional table that address these issues,” added Rivera-Salgado.

Should U.S. give out more monkeypox vax? | Daily Beast

Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine, noted that the “ring vaccination” strategy was a successful tool in the fight against smallpox, strengthening the administration’s argument that targeted vaccinations are an effective tactic in combating the outbreak so far.

5% of young adults are transgender or nonbinary | NBC News

A 2021 estimate from UCLA Law’s Williams Institute estimated the number of nonbinary adults in the U.S. to be 1.2 million, and a 2016 report from the institute placed the number of transgender adults in the U.S. at 1.4 million.

Higher ed gaps among Asian, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islanders | Diverse Issues in Higher Education

“Unfortunately, the data that treats AAPIs as an aggregate group is concealing the unique challenges by subgroups,” said Dr. Robert Teranishi, professor of education and the Morgan and Helen Chu Endowed Chair in Asian American Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who used the term AAPI to refer to Asian American Pacific Islanders.

Brain networks diverge in autism by toddlerhood | Spectrum

The study is “impressive,” says Shulamite Green, assistant clinical professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the work. “It’s no small feat to get good MRI scans with almost 250 toddlers and preschoolers.” Some network variation may be missing because the team did not account for behavioral differences among the autistic children, she says.

On a campus rooftop, Bruin Beekeepers study bees | Spectrum News 1

On the roof of the life sciences building on the UCLA campus is a working apiary. It’s for the Bruin Beekeepers — a project spearheaded by students, for students. The Bruin apiary, which is a satellite apiary of the California Master Beekeeper Program out of UC Davis, is the first of its kind for sustainable research projects on campus and will pave the way for other such agriculture projects on campus rooftops. (UCLA’s Kian Nikzad, Bonnie Bentzin and Jamie Ellazar are interviewed.)

How lessons of AIDS are shaping monkeypox response | STAT

Monkeypox isn’t transmitted sexually but by close constant with the disease’s hallmark pustules. Experts have emphasized that, although it happened to latch onto this network, it could have easily latched onto other groups — say, athletes or college students on spring break. “It could have been any network,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA.

Gene therapy targets creatine deficiency disorder | ScienceDaily

A new study in mice finds that a gene therapy developed by a UCLA researcher appears to correct a rare creatine deficiency disorder that commonly results in intellectual disabilities, problems with speech, involuntary movements and recurrent seizures. The treatment potentially could represent an improvement upon available therapy for the inheritable disorder, known as guanidinoacetate methyltransferase deficiency (GAMT). (UCLA’s Dr. Gerald Lipshutz is quoted.)