California’s economy should perform better than the nation’s in the months and years ahead, a new UCLA Anderson state forecast said Wednesday. While the national and state economies have been growing, economists have feared for months that both will slide into a downturn, a recession that would mean fewer jobs. But there’s uncertainty around that prospect. So UCLA in its semi-annual forecast offered two scenarios — recession and no recession.

In the 1940s and 50s, the local government built more than a dozen public housing developments throughout Los Angeles, many of which are still standing today. Back then, government-supported housing was seen as part of a new, utopian society, which would help lift America out of the Great Depression and house thousands of returning veterans who needed a place to live. ”Public housing was seen as something for everyone,” says UCLA researcher Annie Powers. “It encompassed very low-income people, but also middle-class people and veterans returning from the war.”

Officials in New York City, where air quality is particularly bad, have even enacted a “work suspension” for carriage horses, citing unsafe conditions. That raises an important point: wildfires pose risks to wildlife as well as humans—and animals often don’t have the luxury of staying indoors, says Olivia Sanderfoot, a postdoctoral fellow who studies the effects of wildfire smoke on wildlife at the La Kretz Center for California Conservation Science at University of California, Los Angeles.

Park Williams, a geologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, pointed out that eastern Canada and northern Alberta are actually projected to get wetter in the coming years, according to climate models. But that wasn’t the case this year. It was an unusually dry year across much of Canada. Then came the heat.

“This is both new and not so new. … I think that there’s been a lot of misinformation, and part of this broad campaign against public schools has sought to use misinformation to challenge public schools and to rile up parents; to draw upon their frustration, their sense of not feeling comfortable with the way things are in society. And to use that to undermine this very important institution of public education,” said UCLA’s John Rogers (approx. 2:10 mark).

It seems pretty obvious that the trans community is an attractive target for culture war bullies because it’s a small subset of the queer community and an even smaller subset of society as a whole. According to a study last year by the Williams Institute at UCLA, about 1.6 million people 13 or older in the United States, or 0.6 percent, identify as transgender.

The state has an estimated 4,000 transgender teenagers, according to a report published last year by the Williams Institute, a LQBTQ research organization based at the law school of the University of California, Los Angeles.

Kristy Guevara-Flanagan is a professor of film, TV and digital media at UCLA. She directed “Body Parts,” a documentary that depicts the history of sex on screen. … “There’s so much power differential in Hollywood, I think. Young women were feeling like they didn’t know how to navigate this, that they were feeling pressure, and that they felt like they didn’t have a lot of options,” [said Guevera-Flanagan.]

Law professors on reproductive health consulted by Reuters said the bill does not decriminalize infanticide and the amendment sought to limit misinterpretation of its language. “This language in no way protects someone who kills a 28-day-old baby,” Cary Franklin, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law said. “It protects people whose fetuses die in utero and people who take actions or fail to take actions while pregnant that may result in death shortly after delivery.”

“Getting rid of medical debt may help in the short term, but a one-time cancellation doesn’t impact the future debts they may incur,” said Wes Yin, a UCLA economist. He’s studied medical debt and has spent years trying to understand its impact. … “In California, you can’t charge interest on medical bills owed. Not all states have that. California does. But it’s not clear what happens when that’s then sold off to a financial institution,” Yin said.

Confronting the threat of ‘tranq’ as overdoses rise | Kaiser Health News

Xylazine is a cost-effective way to extend the strong yet short-lived fentanyl high, said Philippe Bourgois, a UCLA anthropology and social medicine professor and co-author of the book “Righteous Dopefiend,” the product of a 10-year immersion in San Francisco’s heroin and crack street culture. But the trade-offs can be catastrophic.

“The cost of doing community solar development in urban areas has been one of the factors that’s driven the development of solar in desert areas,” said Robert Cudd, who researches community solar at UCLA’s California Center for Sustainable Communities. “You’re not just building new infrastructure. You have to find a place, a property, a location in space where you can actually put these things. That has been prohibitively expensive for private solar developers.”

OpenAI sued for libel after ChatGPT alleges embezzlement | Gizmodo

“The existing legal principles makes at least some such lawsuits potentially viable,” University of California Los Angeles Law School professor Eugene Volokh told Gizmodo. … “There may be recklessness as to the design of the software generally, but I expect what courts will require is evidence OpenAI was subjectively aware that this particular false statements was being created,” Volokh said.

“There’s decades worth of very specific kinds of regulations people are calling for about equity, fairness and justice,” Safiya Noble, an internet-studies scholar at UCLA and the author of ”Algorithms of Oppression,” told me. “And the kinds of regulations I see [AI companies] talking about are ones that are favorable to their interests.” These companies also spent many millions of dollars lobbying Congress in just the first three months of this year.