Alex L. Wang, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles who advocates rule of law in China, said the crises in the United States meant American officials had less credibility to single out abusive behavior elsewhere. “It looks hypocritical when they criticize acts of violence against Hong Kong protesters, even as they call for violence against peaceful protesters at home,” he said. “The right answer,” he added, “is not for the U.S. to stand down as to rights violations abroad, but to uphold rights at home as well.”

David Shulman, a senior economist at the UCLA Anderson Forecast, said if Friday’s employment numbers hold up, “it now looks like April was the bottom,” not May as he had projected.

The perception of police by white Americans has dropped by double digits in just one week, as police continue to target peaceful protesters, bystanders and journalists amid nationwide demonstrations focusing on systemic racism facing black Americans. Perceptions also have declined across all racial groups following the death of George Floyd in police custody, according to a new survey from the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape Project.

The conclusions are consistent with psychology research that shows that individuals have a greater liking of and attraction to individuals with a first name similar to their own and a greater willingness to respond favorably to requests made by such individuals, says Brett Trueman, a professor of accounting at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. Dr. Trueman co-wrote the paper with Omri Even-Tov, an assistant professor at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley, and Kanyuan Huang, a Ph.D. student in accounting at UCLA Anderson.

“What you’re hearing on the streets of the United States today about defunding police is part of a much longer history and genealogy around justice reinvestment,” said UCLA’s Kelly Lytle Hernández. (Hernández was also interviewed on NPR’s “Weekend Edition,” approx. 2:55 mark.)

[UCLA’s Dr. Timothy] Brewer can work from home most days, but when he must go into the hospital, he drives. “Before Covid-19, I took the bus to work every day or other public transportation,” he says. But public transportation is considered high-risk for infection. For this reason, the CDC’s reopening guidelines say people who use public transit to get to work should work remotely if possible to maintain distance.

“We are in need of new and innovative methods for predicting disease,” said epidemiology professor Anne Rimoin, the director of the Center for Global and Immigrant Health at UCLA, who was not connected with the research effort. “In this specific case, data on events such as increases in hospital traffic could serve as early indicators of social disruption resulting from disease. High-resolution satellite imagery can be extremely useful for understanding disease spread and implementation of control measures.” (Rimoin was also interviewed on KTLA-TV.)

“We should be worried,” said Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Any time now we see people who are not maintaining social distancing, there’s the potential for those people to spread the virus. But by the same token, I think we’re currently facing two public health crises. The first is COVID. And the second is racism and police violence that we’ve been facing for centuries.”

UCLA Health announced Friday that it has been granted permission from the Food and Drug Administration to use a 3D-printed COVID-19 testing swab intended to solve the supply shortage. “We now have a secure source to supply all of UCLA Health’s swabs as the need for COVID-19 testing continues to grow,” said Dr. Gabriel Oland, a general surgery resident and UCLA Biodesign fellow who led the effort. (UCLA’s Omai Garner and Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice are also quoted. Also: Scienmag).

This is a simple, but powerful mechanism — one that essentially flips the idea of government control over to private practice and uses a private interest to hold the government accountable. “Insurance companies are driven by dollars and not politics,” said Joanna Schwartz, a professor at the law school of the University of California, Los Angeles, “and insurers can increase departments’ and cities’ premiums or even pull out if [it represents] a financially risky behavior for the insurance company.”

But Dr. Emeran Mayer, author of “The Mind-Gut Connection” and co-director of CURE: Digestive Diseases Research Center at the University of California Los Angeles, says further study is needed. “To my knowledge, there are no high quality, interventional, controlled studies that can support this claim. Most of these studies show associations which do not allow any conclusion about causality between coffee and these diseases.”

“First, I let it be known that I had been out in the protests. And that, in many instances, what had been peaceful gatherings had been escalated by the LAPD,” said UCLA’s Isaac Bryan.

“It’s a ridiculous double standard. Let’s face it. The problem that we’re dealing with right now is one in which we’ve sort of come to this place where the mentality of policing is that of the thin blue line. Where the police are there to basically be the last line of defense before society descends into chaos,” said UCLA’s Darnell Hunt (approx. 3:15 mark).

“Latinos are twice as likely as anybody else not to have health insurance. So it’s no wonder that now we’re starting to see this surge, although it’s been building for a while,” said UCLA’s Dr. David Hayes-Bautista (approx. 2:35 mark).

“Our strong emotions are completely valid. And to some extent, I do think that we have to sit in the discomfort and allow ourselves to feel these emotions, recognize what they are, and try to understand where they’re coming from,” said UCLA’s Dr. Jena Lee.

“We focused on a number of things. Really, it’s the application of the proven safety methods, which we all know at this point. Physical distancing, personal protective equipment, health checks like temperature and symptom screening,” said UCLA’s Dr. Daniel Uslan (approx. 3:40 mark).

“What I love about freedom dreams is that it’s something that’s super academic. There’s a book called ‘Freedom Dreams’ that was written by Robin Kelley at UCLA. Freedom dreams is such a simple concept that a 5-year-old can understand, or a 50-year-old,” said UCLA’s Tunette Powell (approx. 46:20 mark).