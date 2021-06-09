UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“This doesn’t reverse the damage of the Trump administration,” said Jonathan Zasloff, a professor who teaches housing discrimination at UCLA School of Law. “The entire point of the 2015 rule was to have a standard data set. What gets measured gets dealt with.”

“Over the last 22 years or so, there’s been quite a bit of bad luck because precipitation totals have on average been low,” says Park Williams, associate professor of hydroclimatology at the University of California-Los Angeles. “But the effect of that bad luck has been really amplified because of warmer temperatures.”

“We know that when the first brick was thrown at Stonewall, that was also portrayed as angry, or antagonist, or resistance and rising up. But that also was an act of joy,” says SA Smythe, an assistant professor in the Department of African American Studies at UCLA.

The U.S. is still seeing concerning levels of infection in the unvaccinated, and hasn’t reached vaccination levels necessary to prevent the transmission of the virus in communities, said Shira Shafir, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Given what we already know from previous studies, these data are not surprising. These vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective at preventing infection with COVID-19,” said Dr. Annabelle de St. Maurice, an assistant professor of pediatrics and co-chief infection prevention officer at UCLA Health.

Last week, this argument got a boost with the publication of a new report by economists at the University of California, Los Angeles. According to the latest quarterly UCLA Anderson Forecast, not only did big states with more stringent COVID measures end 2020 with fewer infections per capita, they also tended to post better economic growth numbers last year than states with fewer restrictions. (UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg was interviewed.)

“Provenance research is important for us to know what we have, but also to tell the histories of colonial collecting. We were able to do this because of funding that we received from Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, specifically for collections research — which is really significant, because museums don’t typically have the resources to hire archival researchers or conservation specialists,” said UCLA’s Marla Berns.

(Commentary by UCLA’s David Peterson) Philosophers, historians and sociologists no longer accept a single, unified definition of science. Instead, they document how scientists in different fields have developed unique practices of producing, communicating and evaluating evidence, guided loosely by a set of shared values. However, this diversity and underlying scholarship are often overlooked by metascience activists. (UCLA’s Aaron Panofsky is cited.)

John Rogers, the director of the Institute for Democracy, Education and Access at the University of California, Los Angeles, said he favors the larger board and would like to see L.A. “substantially” expand its number of seats. “Chicago, like Los Angeles, spans a huge geographic space,” he said. “In Los Angeles, seven board members is a very small number when you think about the vast expanse but also the population as a whole. It’s not a particularly democratic process.”

Seawater contains various minerals such as magnesium and calcium. When tons of these metals combine with CO2, it forms calcite or magnesite — a process similar to how marine organisms create shells. However, by involving electricity, a faster conversion process is possible, according to Gaurav Sant, UCLA professor and the study’s lead author. (Also: Hakai Magazine.)

“If you get can get people into some version of housing and then provide services that they have or need to stay in that housing… yes, that’s a solution,” said UCLA’s Gary Blasi (approx. 1:25 mark).

The team reproduced the conditions on the auroral magnetosphere using instruments specially designed to launch Alfvén waves into a 20-meter-long chamber of the plasma device. According to UCLA’s news release, “This challenging experiment required a measurement of the very small population of electrons moving down the chamber at nearly the same speed as the Alfvén waves, numbering less than one in a thousand of the electrons in the plasma,” said physics professor Troy Carter, the director of the UCLA Plasma Science and Technology Institute. (Also: KCBS-TV.)

Eighty percent of gig workers surveyed in the summer of 2020 by the University of California, Los Angeles, Labor Center said they weren’t making enough to meet household expenses. A third did not have enough for groceries.

“The fair use test is unfortunately not a bright line test. It is a test that involves four different factors,” said UCLA’s Don Franzen (approx. 7:20 mark).

“It’s not really a big deal from the sense of aerospace technologies or launch vehicles. This is really about just commercial space — space flight for wealthy people that would like to launch into, say it’s really a high altitude. You’re not launching into orbit,” said UCLA’s Richard Wirz.