UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Biden, immigration and the Summit of the Americas | Los Angeles Times

U.S. Latinos now represent the largest Spanish-speaking Latino economy in the Western Hemisphere, according to Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda, founding director of UCLA’s North American Integration and Development Center.

‘Bad Mexicans’ who made U.S., Mexican history | Los Angeles Times

The lynching of Rodríguez isn’t some new historical discovery. As [Kelly] Lytle Hernández — a professor of history, African American studies and urban planning at UCLA, and a 2019 recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship (the so-called “genius grant”) — explained to me, “many Mexican scholars who’ve written about the Mexican Revolution acknowledge the murder of Antonio Rodríguez as a precursor to the revolution.” “The only thing I’m doing with this book is taking everything and pivoting and positioning it within the context of U.S. history.”

Climate change and how to fight it | Arizona Republic

“It isn’t realistic, in many cases, to ask people to reduce their individual carbon footprint to the point where, if everybody did it, it would actually solve the problem,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, as part of a panel discussion on climate blame Saturday morning.

5% of young adults identify as trans or nonbinary | Washington Post

The Pew data suggests that at least 5.3 million trans and nonbinary people live in the United States, based on current census data. That is about two times higher than the number implied by two studies from the UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute: A 2016 survey estimated that 0.6 percent of U.S. adults — about 1.4 million — identified as trans, and another in 2021 estimated that 1.2 million adults identify as nonbinary. (Pew researchers noted that the intent of its latest survey was not to calculate a specific total.)

NFT theft prompts questions of copyright, ownership | Bloomberg Law

The show’s producers are likely nervous to continue given the unsettled licensing questions, attorneys said. “I think they’re going to be very reluctant to go forward until they have some clarity about who has the ability to license these things,” said Mark McKenna, an intellectual property and privacy professor at the UCLA School of Law.

‘Ms. Marvel’ debuts Muslim superhero | Christian Science Monitor

In Hollywood, money speaks loudest. A UCLA study of English-language movies released in 2021 found that people of color had a significant impact on box-office revenue, especially on opening weekends. But that’s not the sole reason the film industry is trying to increase diversity in front of, and behind, the camera.

Fast-food workers to protest in L.A. | San Gabriel Valley Tribune

A January 2022 report from the UCLA Labor Center notes that even before COVID-19, fast-food workers in Los Angeles County faced “disproportionately high rates of injury, workplace violence, harassment, retaliation and wage theft.” Half of the workers surveyed said the number of employer-provided masks or gloves to guard against the spread of COVID-19 was insufficient or provided too infrequently. Nearly 40% purchased their own masks or gloves, the report said, and more than one in 10 needed the supplies but could not afford to buy their own.

Free college: How do you pay for it? | The Hill

“If we think about the future, if we think about providing opportunities for more Americans to go to college, one of the first steps would be, making it affordable and free tuition at the public level,” said Powell, who authored “Who Should Pay: Higher Education, Responsibility and the Public,” alongside Natasha Quadlin, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of California at Los Angeles.

Concern grows over monkeypox virus | Science

No animal reservoir currently exists outside of Africa, but the U.S. outbreak of 2003 was a close call, some scientists suspect, especially because nearly 300 of the animals from Ghana and the exposed prairie dogs were never found. “We narrowly escaped having monkeypox establish itself in a wild animal population” in North America, suggests Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who long has studied the disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). (Rimoin is also quoted about monkeypox by Reader’s Digest.)

UCLA tool provides homelessness data for schools | EdSource

A report released Wednesday by UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools reveals the unique educational challenges of K–12 students experiencing homelessness across California’s school districts, with a sharp focus on 10 districts that have a large enrollment of such students, according to data from the 2018–19 school year. (UCLA’s Edwin Rivera is quoted.)

Can I trust my rapid COVID test? | Wall Street Journal

Vaccinated people and those with prior infections have a level of protection that might slow down viral replication and progression, says Omai Garner, director of clinical microbiology for the UCLA Health System, resulting in negative rapid tests for the first days after infection and symptom onset.

3 risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease | VeryWell Health

Ten years ago, researchers found that about one in three cases of Alzheimer’s disease was associated with modifiable risk factors such as smoking and lack of physical activity. Now, the same researchers from the University of California have published new data in JAMA Neurology that show these risk factors for Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia depend on a person’s sex, race, and ethnicity. (UCLA’s Roch Nianogo is quoted.)