UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda, a political science professor at UCLA, said that in the Bukele government “authoritarian tendencies are emerging, and that is worrying.” “He is attacking the party process and creating more of a cult of personality,” he added.

Catherine Lord, a professor of psychiatry and education at the University of California, Los Angeles, said, “I’m doing diagnoses right now in my back yard, which is insane.” But with the protective gear that would have to be worn at the hospital, she said, “we look like we’re from outer space,” and could be too intimidating to small children.

Why do some societies disappear when others survive? That was the question Jared Diamond set out to answer with his 2005 book Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed. He thought he’d be writing a story about the environmental consequences of human behavior, but that’s not what he found.

In April, the CDC and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services both published guidelines recommending the postponement of elective and non-urgent procedures. OB-GYN wellness is “neither urgent nor emergent,” said Dr. Ritu Salani, a gynecologic oncology specialist at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, “but it truly isn’t something that’s optional.”

“We saw what happened with this recent surge,” said Judith S. Currier, chief of UCLA’s Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine. “When people are diagnosed as outpatients, they’re told to stay home and wait to see if they get sick. We have some idea of which people are at higher risk of getting very sick, of who needs to be in the hospital — but it’s not perfect.” (Currier was also quoted by Southern California News Group.)

A nationwide survey of police indemnification practices by UCLA Law Prof. Joanna Schwartz found that “New York City Police Department officers were required to contribute to just .49% of the civil rights cases in which plaintiffs received payment,” with the median officer payment a mere $2,125. In fact, indemnification is so common, “an officer employed by the NYPD has a 1 in 308 chance of contributing to a settlement during a twenty-year career.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Laura Abrams and Elizabeth Barnert) As longtime researchers of juvenile justice (one of us is a social worker; the other a pediatrician), we know that the juvenile justice system is not the place to address the behavioral or health needs of young children. Yet in the United States, more than 100 years after the founding of the first juvenile courts, 28 states still have no minimum age for juvenile court jurisdiction. And 47 states have the power to forcibly arrest elementary-school-age children (those under 12) and do so regularly.

Dr. Tara Vijayan is a professor of medicine who specializes in infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. She says the last time a patient of hers had the flu was February 2020. ”Many of us suspect that the mitigation efforts that are underway to prevent coronavirus are actually helping substantially with influenza.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Tyrone Howard) Whenever and however schools open for in-person instruction — during and after the pandemic — we cannot go back to business as usual. Many of our students will need something different, something transformative, something deeply rooted in our commitment to provide students a significantly different type of school environment. This moment calls for radical care. (The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research was cited.)

“The K-Pg meteorite fragment I found was compact and similar to carbonaceous chondrites which are certainly asteroidal in origin; there’s no reason to believe that comets are identical to this,” Frank Kyte, a geophysicist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), told me. If anything, Kyte says that comets contain lots of volatile ices, so they may have significantly less iridium than meteorites.

The debt abolition movement wants to take these atomized experiences and bring people together. The Debt Collective organizes around this idea of collective struggle: You are not a loan. “Oh, suddenly everything’s not going to burn down if we don’t pay,” Hannah Appel, economic anthropologist at University of California Los Angeles and co-founder of the Debt Collective, told me. The pandemic “reshaped the terrain and made things more visible that were already there.”

Michael Chwe, an economist who teaches game theory at UCLA, is an organizer of a group of economists who are calling for the retraction of Ramseyer’s article. “No matter what field you’re in — economics, history, sociology, whatever — there are certain scholarly standards which must be applied,” Chwe told me. “And one of them is, when you cite something, you cite in a way which is true to the source.”

“The notion that by having Medicare for All you’re going to lose insurance coverage is bizarre,” said Mark A. Peterson, a professor of public policy, political science and law at UCLA. “The whole point of Medicare for All is that everyone has health insurance.”

“With this collaboration, we aim to accelerate the development of potential new biologic medicines, leveraging Xencor’s protein engineering technologies and expertise and the ongoing scientific discoveries and insights into disease biology made at UCLA, with the ultimate goal to improve patient outcomes and quality of life,” Mark Wisniewski, senior director of biopharmaceuticals at UCLA’s Technology Development Group, said in the announcement.

A study conducted by a group of public health experts from universities such as Johns Hopkins and Boston University School of Public Health, found that evictions are directly tied to an increase in coronavirus cases and deaths in a particular area. “When people are evicted, they often move in with friends and family, and that increases your number of contacts,” said Kathryn Leifheit, one of the authors of the research and a postdoctoral fellow at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.