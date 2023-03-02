UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

L.A. bus riders get no shelter from the storm | Los Angeles Times

Metro surveyed bus stops across its 1,000-square-mile service area with the goal of trying to get more state and federal funding for shelters. Metro provided the data to UCLA’s Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies and MoveLA, a transit advocacy group, which examined and mapped 10,500 bus stops. The analysis found that only 26% of stops have shelters.

International prosecutor making case for an Oscar | Los Angeles Times

UCLA Law School professor Kal Raustiala, who has known Moreno Ocampo since they both taught at Harvard Law School, says the qualities his friend displayed in devising the case against the Argentine junta served him well while helping set up the prosecutor’s office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Netherlands when it was established in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Why many undocumented immigrants are leaving U.S. | New York Times

Rubén Hernández-León, a sociologist at U.C.L.A. who has conducted field research of Mexicans who have returned home, said that the primary reason people gave for leaving the United States was a desire to reunite with family. The anti-immigrant rhetoric of former President Donald J. Trump coupled with his administration’s crackdown on unlawful immigration caused anxiety that also drove some undocumented people, especially Mexicans, to leave, Mr. Hernández-León said.

California homes selling below asking price | KTLA-TV

However, UCLA professor Eric Sussman, who specializes in real estate and accounting, doesn’t believe that other areas of California, specifically Los Angeles, will see homes sell below the asking price because the southland’s economy doesn’t heavily rely on one industry. “Los Angeles, Southern California is actually far more economically diverse in terms of entertainment, aerospace, and yes, technology, but also global trade, etc.,” Sussman said.

Spinal cord implant may relieve pain of diabetic condition | Healthline

Spinal cord stimulation involves implanting a device under the skin. This then delivers electrical stimulation to the spinal cord that cuts off pain signals to the brain. “It’s a safe form of technology to help with patients with chronic pain. Obviously, any type of device that is implanted comes with risks … it’s just like a pacemaker. But overall, if patients are compliant it is quite safe,” Dr. Irene Wu, the associate director of the UCLA Comprehensive Pain Center in California, told Healthline.

How 3D printing is bringing movies to life | Variety

For the crown worn by Angela Bassett as well as other pieces including Namor’s armor, Carter drew on multiple inspirations including the culture created by “Black Panther” and the Mesoamerican cultures of Central America. The costume designer collaborated with 3D printing expert and UCLA instructor, Julia Koerner, as part of the project.

Black hole stretching interstellar blob like taffy | CNET

“No other object in this region has shown such an extreme evolution,” Anna Ciurlo, an assistant researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles and lead author of the paper, said in a statement. As Ciurlo explains, X7 started off comet-shaped. But she and fellow researchers followed it for about 20 years, during which time they watched it become longer while it treaded deeper … and deeper … into Sgr A*’s gravitational tides.

More rain expected to hit California in March | Los Angeles Times

UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said about 20% of forecast models are currently depicting a very strong and warm atmospheric river storm in California around mid-March. A series of nine atmospheric river storms hammered California in early January, breaching levees and contributing to nearly two dozen deaths. Should such an event occur in the wake of extensive snow, “that could indeed pose [a] significant flood threat,” Swain said on Twitter. However, he said that is “speculation at this early juncture” because the present odds of such a warm storm are about 1 in 5.

Hong Kong needs collaboration for budget to work | South China Morning Post

(Commentary by UCLA’s Christine Loh) The 2023-24 budget has the potential to advance Hong Kong’s interests if its many plans and projects can be carried out with a collaborative, future-forward mindset. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po is right to concentrate on meeting the city’s development needs, considering people’s hardships after three years of pandemic pressure, and also in the face of intense competition from other economies and gusty geopolitical winds.

Car wash students brush up on labor law | LAist

The CLEAN Carwash Worker Center’s auto detail program runs twice a year in collaboration with UCLA’s labor occupational safety and health program. It’s led by car wash workers with decades of experience. Attendees learn how to polish by hand and with a machine, how to remove stains and gum from seats and the day-to-day of running a business and in between. Rodriguez said they also learn about workers’ rights.

SCOTUS hears arguments on student loan forgiveness | LAist 89.3-FM’s ‘AirTalk’

“The two cases are both about the same student loan forgiveness program. But in one of them, two borrowers who were not going to be eligible for the full relief are trying to challenge the way the Biden administration promulgated this relief,” said UCLA’s Joseph Fishkin (approx. 7:20 mark. Fishkin was interviewed.)

California ends COVID state of emergency | KTLA-TV

It’s been nearly three years since Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. That ends today … “The emergency declaration allowed for the kind of action that needed to be taken to protect the population as best as we could,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:00 mark).